Phenomenal Diva Jessa Zaragoza is Beautéderm’s newest brand ambassador

BEAUTéDERM Corporation closes the second quarter of year with a deliciously exciting treat as it officially welcomes Phenomenal Diva Jessa Zaragoza to its stellar line-up of celebrity brand ambassadors.

For two straight years, Jessa has been a loyal user of the many FDA Notified products under the Beautéderm label, which is a consistent recipient of the Superbrands award.

In her late 30s, Jessa was looking for a quality line of products that she could trust in maintaining the youthful glow of her skin as she was about to reach her 40s when she first got acquainted with Beautéderm through the passionate testimonies of several friends from the business.

“I’ve been hearing so many wonderful stories about Beautéderm so I started to purchase its famous skin set. I wanted to try the product out and I started noticing positive results as the days went by and I fell in love with Beautéderm. I recommend the brand to every working mom in her 40s. We may be busy working and taking care of our families but it is also very important to take care of ourselves and use products that we can really trust,” says Jessa who is known to only partner with brands that she really uses.

She believes in the brand so much that Jessa has been promoting Beautéderm on her social media platforms until she became friends with the company’s President and CEO, Rhea Anicoche-Tan.

“I started out as a radio DJ right after college and Jessa was one of the most popular OPM artists back then. I have always been a fan of hers and I was delighted to connect with her especially when I learned that she is a loyal Beautéderm user and I am so happy that she is now part of the family.”

Aside from Beautéderm’s skin set, Jessa’s other favorites are Knee & Elbow Whitening Cream, Purifie Facial Wash, Beauté Tint, Beauté Balm, and Beautéderm Home’s Air and Fabric Freshener.

“When I do endorsements, its important that I believe in the brand and its products. Beautéderm is a brand that I am proud to recommend, especially to my loved ones, to my fans, and to mothers like myself who are looking for effective, quality beauty products that they can afford. I am very happy that I discovered Beautéderm and I’m proud to partner with this amazing brand in maintaining the natural glow of my skin,” says Jessa.

Known for her classic and radiant beauty, Jessa is sure to create beautiful harmonies with Beautéderm as they both enter an exciting new chapter this 2020.