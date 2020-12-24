Jim Beam brings holiday cheer to BGC with a giant Christmas tree

To celebrate the holiday festivities, Jim Beam has installed a magnificent giant Christmas tree in BGC High Street – Open Space, Taguig City. Starting December 16, 2020 until January 16, 2021, visitors can take photos at the enormous Christmas tree, decorated with glistening Jim Beam bottles, shimmering fairy lights, and Jim Beam’s iconic rosettes.

Near the bright and big Christmas tree is also a dazzling holiday greeting wall where you can take cheery selfies with your friends and family. Its brilliant neon sign invites visitors to “come as friends and leave as family”, inviting everyone to cherish their loved ones by capturing new holiday memories in photos.

Aside from the spectacular Christmas display, there will be a cozy Jim Beam bar open every Friday to Sunday, from December 16, 2020 until January 16, 2021. Whiskey enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike can chill and enjoy refreshing Jim Beam Highballs.

Among the drinks served is the Classic Jim Beam Highball. This is a great introduction to the crisp, zesty nature of this iconic drink, but there are Christmas variations that visitors can try at this special bar. Aside from the Classic, the drink menu also features other holiday delights such as the Calamansi Pandan Jim Beam Highball and the Honey Umeshu Jim Beam Highball.

Filipinos will love the familiar, refreshing flavors of calamansi and pandan syrup in the Calamansi Pandan Jim Beam Highball. For those who want something a little sweet and a little sour to drink, the Honey Umeshu Jim Beam Highball’s dried plums are perfectly balanced with sweet honey.

These three Jim Beam Highball flavors are just the beginning. After the first two weeks, this refreshing roster will make way for two zesty variants: the Apple Cinnamon Jim Beam Highball and the Lychee Jim Beam Highball.

Crisp red apples are warmed by spicy cinnamon in the Apple Cinnamon Jim Highball – a captivating holiday concoction. Visitors looking for a fruity freshness will love the Lychee Jim Beam Highball, bursting with the sweetness of soft lychees and syrup.

Check in regularly to discover these different highball flavors and try them all, brought to you by Jim Beam!

Christmas festivities made safer for everyone

To ensure that everyone can safely celebrate this Jim Beam event, strict health and safety protocols will be enforced, with frequent sanitation of high-touch points and floor markers for social distancing. Hand sanitation stations will be available for different areas of the installation space.

Staff will also be present at ingress, service and egress in face masks and shields. Daily temperature checks will be performed on all staff and visitors. Contact forms will be available for proper tracing. All of these measures will help people partake in the Jim Beam Christmas celebrations while observing the best precautions.

From the time you come to our installation and join in the fun, down to when you leave for other holiday plans, your safety will be protected by our event measures. It’s easier for everyone to have a good time when we follow these rules and get some peace of mind!

Christmas is a time to make new memories with old friends. The Jim Beam Christmas Tree event is a great way to bond over crisp drinks together. Toast to the holidays with Jim Beam, and let’s truly make this a season for sharing.