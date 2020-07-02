JKris seeks second chance at love in new single “Tsansa”

Universal Records R&B singer JKris marks 2020 return with his latest single “Tsansa.”

2019 brought a milestone for the Tawag ng Tanghalan alum, as he celebrated his first million streams with his rendition of the Ogie Alcasid classic “Sa Kanya” (the track now has over 1.5 streams on Spotify). Since his departure from the It’s Showtime variety segment, he has gone to collaborate with OPM Rap Icon Gloc-9 on the tracks Norem (which also featured Shanti Dope) and his debut single Pamaypay.

This new song “Tsansa,” written by JKris himself and produced by Sly Kane (of Blaze ‘N Kane), showcases the vocal range JKris is known for on top of a smooth listening track. Talking more about the song, JKris says he wrote the song based on a personal experience a few years back: “The song is about asking forgiveness from the person you care for, and in hopes that person will give you another chance in the relationship, hence the title.”

With his distinct sound and relatable message, Tsansa offers another chance for JKris to take the OPM spotlight.

Tsansa is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under Universal Records.