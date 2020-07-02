JKris seeks second chance at love in new single “Tsansa”

0 comment

Universal Records R&B singer JKris marks 2020 return with his latest single “Tsansa.”

2019 brought a milestone for the Tawag ng Tanghalan alum, as he celebrated his first million streams with his rendition of the Ogie Alcasid classic “Sa Kanya” (the track now has over 1.5 streams on Spotify). Since his departure from the It’s Showtime variety segment, he has gone to collaborate with OPM Rap Icon Gloc-9 on the tracks Norem (which also featured Shanti Dope) and his debut single Pamaypay.

This new song “Tsansa,” written by JKris himself and produced by Sly Kane (of Blaze ‘N Kane), showcases the vocal range JKris is known for on top of a smooth listening track. Talking more about the song, JKris says he wrote the song based on a personal experience a few years back: “The song is about asking forgiveness from the person you care for, and in hopes that person will give you another chance in the relationship, hence the title.”

With his distinct sound and relatable message, Tsansa offers another chance for JKris to take the OPM spotlight.

Tsansa is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

SKYcable and SKY Fiber continue to operate

Team Orange 0 comments
SKY Cable Corporation today said that its SKYcable and SKY Fiber services continue to operate and serve its subscribers nationwide, as they are not covered by the cease and desist…

ABS-CBN thanks talent managers, singers for speaking out in support of the Kapamilya network

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN expressed its gratitude to Professional Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) and Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) for speaking in solidarity with the network and calling for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s…

Popeyes dine-in opens with a Sweet Offer for Everyone

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Did you miss the Louisiana vibes of Popeyes restaurants? Well, they are all set to welcome you back! After several months in quarantine, Popeyes is finally reopening its doors for…

San Miguel Del Mar partnered with Steph Zubiri, Chefs Ed Bugia and Happy Ongpauco-Tiu in creating effortlessly nutritious meal

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
To help you get started on exciting your palate in an easy and healthy way, San Miguel Del Mar partnered with three personalities known for creating their own simply delicious…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone