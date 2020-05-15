Jo Koy announces his new Netflix special “Jo Koy: In His Elements”

0 comment

For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements.

I’m so excited to announce that my 3rd Netflix special “In His Elements” premieres June 12. We brought Netflix to the Philippines! Let’s go!!

Posted by Jo Koy on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Jo Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

Jo Koy: In His Elements premieres globally on Netflix on June 12, 2020.

