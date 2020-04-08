JOBYis40: The Beauty, The Biz, The Book, and The PAK Foundation

Filipina business woman Joby Linsangan-Moreno is celebrating life and love and a very special, unforgettable 40th birthday amidst coronavirus quarantine, with her family.

Dubbed as the Orange Lady, Joby opened her first salon at age 23 in Nueva Ecija from the remnants of a beauty parlor about to close shop. It was a huge move for Joby who with her savings of 30,000 pesos chose to invest in the salon business.

Orange Blush Salon is a premier stop for affordable haircut and hair rebond service, capturing the 18-40 market of young professionals, young mothers, or just about everyone attuned to the ever-trendy straight hair fashion. While Joby owns half of the existing Orange Blush Salon outlets to date, business players diversifying their opportunity approach tend to like it as good investment or avenue to earn more. More importantly, it is a result-oriented place warmly extending beauty care service to people.

“I was 23 when I established my salon in Nueva Ecija and my goal was to make it a national brand. When I got married at 28; I already had 5 branches of Orange Blush Salon. Married life was still the same, but this time, even more exciting and brighter having a partner by your side. At 29, I gave birth to my first child-Star. By the age of 31, I had 3 beautiful kids,” Joby shares.

Despite the difficulties, Joby survived. And 17 years later, Orange Blush Salon put up 20 branches scattered in the different parts of Northern Luzon and Metro Manila. 10 branches are wholly owned while the other 10 are franchises. The flagship store is located in Sparks Place Cubao.

The 10 Commandments of the Orange Lady

As a successful business woman, Joby follows this 10 rules:

Put God first in everything you do. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Spend quality and undivided time with your loved ones. Love your family unconditionally. Dream big. Start small. Be proactive. Focus. Do not complain. Feel beautiful. Be beautiful. Count your blessings. Find your purpose and seize it. Let your light shine.

“Right now, my dreams have changed; but my goal for Orange Blush Salon is still the same. I have learned to dream bigger; and have convinced myself that I have not come this far, just to stay at this point. I was not born to be ordinary. I know that in my heart, there are bigger opportunities waiting for me; waiting to be discovered. It’s a matter of pouring out your heart and soul into your dreams; believing in yourself; and working hard to achieve them. Trust the wait and embrace uncertainty. When nothing is certain, anything is possible,” she explains.

TO SPREAD LOVE, ONE HAIRCUT AT A TIME

Parlorista at Barbero Kami Foundation (PAK) was founded by Joby Linsangan-Moreno in April 8, 2020. The mission of the foundation is simple: To Spread Love, One Haircut at a Time. With the help of Orange Blush Salon, she have been building and supporting families who work for the company and have also contributed and joined various CSR activities nationwide.

In January 2020, with the objectives to support these families and to promote hairdressing as a serious profession and educational program, Joby wishes to put up salons that offer free haircut services to the indigent and less fortunate, and to build PAK communities that look after the welfare of PAK Members.

Here are some of PAK Foundation’s long term goals:

To educate and encourage learners to enroll in Hairdressing program as offered in K-12 curriculum by the Department of Education (Home Economics Thread)

To provide scholarship programs to the children of our PAK families in pursuing their courses of choice (Junior-senior year)

To put up HAIRCUTTING SALONS (1 salon per city) that offer FREE HAIRCUT for the indigent and for the less fortunate.

To hold FREE HAIRCUT SESSIONS and related health and wellness services in partnership with both government and private institutions to promote the Foundation and its members

To build PAK communities (with affordable housing, vehicles, free basic education, livelihood programs for mothers, job opportunities for fathers) in every province in the country that will ensure holistic and meaningful livelihood programs for the PAK members and their families.

As concerns continue about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, Orange Salon and Aliaga Rice supply (retail business of her husband, Lawrece) did its share in helping our kababayan by distributing rice, orange masks and Orange Salon hair products (leave on conditioners and hair serum sprays) to our FRONTLINERS such as hospital attendants, bank employees, supermarket employees, barangay captains and councilors, military and police, pharmacists in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

Joby remains hopeful and thankful amidst the crisis and keeps her unwavering faith that we shall all prevail in the end, despite our current difficulties. “We are being confronted with challenging times, but we shall not be afraid, and we should all keep the faith, and know in our hearts that this too, shall pass. God is near, and that He is with us always, listening to our prayers, our cries. And that He will deliver us from all of our fears, from all of these challenges. Hang in there everyone and let us all keep praying! Let us count our blessings and be grateful, and move onward. We may all be physically apart, but we are all emotionally together as one in this battle. And we shall win this! Looking forward to a fresh start, a wiser beginning and a stronger and more resilient Team Pilipinas as we go back to normalcy soon,” Joby said.

Joby Linsangan-Moreno is also set to release her ‘Beauty & The Biz‘ book which features the success stories of beauty entrepreneur. Released under ABS-CBN Publishing and will soon be available in all National Book Store nationwide.