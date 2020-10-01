Join SKY’s Fan art contest to win special Ben 10 merchandise

0 comment

Cartoon Network, with exclusive Pay TV partner SKYcable, brings hero time to kids with the premiere of the sought-after “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie,” which will air on October 10 at 10:00 AM.

Join Ben Tennyson as he heads to outer space with his trusty Omnitrix to save the universe from Vilgax, the most terrifying warlord in the entire galaxy.

Grandpa Max, cousin Gwen, and the rest of Team Tennyson will try to protect the world as Ben finds his way back to planet Earth and stop evil from winning.

Catch Ben’s fiercest aliens, such as Four Arms, Diamondhead, Heatblast, Cannonbolt, Humungousaur, and more, in this action-packed film that is sure to bring the hero out of you!

Before the movie premiere, fans can relive his adventures on the “Ben 10 Power of 10” episodes every Saturday on Cartoon Network.

Meanwhile, fans are also in for a treat as SKYcable holds a digital fan art contest for kids from October 3 to 9. Ten lucky winners can receive cool Ben 10 merchandise. Visit SKYcable’s official Facebook page for the mechanics of the contest.

Watch with the world the premiere of “Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie” this October 10, Saturday at 10 AM on Cartoon Network, with its simulcast on Boomerang, HBO, HBO GO, HBO Family, and Warner TV.

Not yet on SKYcable? Subscribe now for as low as P500/month!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

