Join the Century Tuna Superbods 2020 Go-see!

Do you have what it takes to be a Century Tuna Superbod? This 2020, the country’s number 1 canned tuna brand says, “Everybod can be a Superbod!,” as it enjoins everyone to embark on the Superbod journey.

If you think you have what it takes to be this year’s Superbod, join the Manila go-see event at SM Mega Fashion Hall on February 22-23, 2020. The contest is open to men and women with Filipino heritage who are 18 to 60 years of age.

Anyone within the age group can join as long as they have the passion for health and fitness as a means to become a better version of themselves. Thirty finalists (15 male and 15 female contestants will be chosen) will be selected in the final callbacks.

Finalists will be judged on the following criteria: 20% will be given for both their transformation story and social impact; then 30% will be awarded for body and personality, all totaling to 100%.

A total of ₱1,600,000 is at stake, with grand winners bringing home ₱500,000 each. Two runners up will both take ₱200,000 each while the rest of the 26 finalists will receive a ₱10,000 cash prize, along with other exciting perks and freebies.

For more details, visit Century Tuna’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/centurytuna. #FishEveryDay #EverybodCanBeASuperbod #CenturyTunaSuperbods2020.