Join “The Pop Stage” to win Php1M and talent contract

Dreaming of becoming the next big pop star? Well, even in quarantine, you might just get the big break that will change your life forever.

Singer-actor Matteo Guidicelli will be setting up an online talent reality competition titled “The Pop Stage” to discover the next idol in the entertainment industry. The show will be presented by Popeyes in partnership with Viva Artists Agency.

“There are so many talented Filipinos, a lot of viral videos, a lot of crazy performances going around, but we want to make it legit. We want everyone in the world to see your skills and what you can do,” Guidicelli said during the online launch of Central Delivery, a new delivery service that also offers food items from Popeyes Philippines.

To join “The Pop Stage,” just visit www.thepopstage.ph and send a video of your audition piece. You may sing, dance, play instruments, do magic, or perform whatever talent worth showing off.

Of course, this once in a lifetime opportunity also comes with the most amazing prizes. The winner of “The Pop Stage” will receive a cash prize worth Php 1 million and a one-year contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Guidicelli explained that the entries will be deliberated by a panel of judges. Those who will be chosen will be featured on a weekly show that will be streamed both on The Pop Stage’s Facebook Page at @thepopstage and Matteo Guidicelli’s Facebook page at @matteog. No need for selected contestants to leave their homes for the weekly show – arrangements will be made so they can stream from their current locations.

All individuals or groups (maximum of 4 members) who are ages 13 to 25 years old are encouraged to send their audition tapes from May 9 to May 27, 2020.

For more details, you can check out www.thepopstage.ph and follow The Pop Stage’s Facebook and Instagram at @thepopstage and the hashtag #thepopstage.