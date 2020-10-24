Join these fang-tastic Halloween activities from Landers Superstore

This spooky season, spend some quality time and get crafty with your kids as Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest growing membership shopping establishment, brings all the Halloween fun to your home.

Landers Superstore, in partnership with Global Art and Child’s Home Educational Center, will be offering Halloween-themed arts and crafts and painting online classes for children. There will be different activities that will allow your kids to get creative, such as making decorations, and drawing and painting Halloween characters.

The online classes will be on October 24, 25, 30, and 31 with two online classes per day at 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Each class will be 45 to 60 minutes long and will be facilitated by two preschool teachers from Global Art and Child’s Home Education Center.

This activity is exclusive to Landers members only. Those interested must be part of Landers Superstore’s community Facebook group, Love Landers: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LandersSuperstoreCommunity. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis as slots available are for 15 kids per class only, so make sure to check out Landers’ social media pages regularly to get the registration link.

