Jollibee announces new Caramel Popcorn Sundae Twirl

The timeless snackable staple that made its way through Filipino households, at any time of day. This trusted and true go-to snack that became a hit because of its sweet and savory taste and addictive crunchiness. You’d have to be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t love caramel popcorn.

One other delicious treat that’s an all-time hit is the Jollibee Salted Caramel Choco Sundae. This dessert has proven itself while it was available in the market, going to show that Filipinos absolutely love the flavor of caramel.

What if you could combine the two snacks to create the ultimate caramel treat?

That’s what Jollibee does with its brand-new Caramel Popcorn Sundae Twirl, which takes the goodness of everyone’s favorite caramel sundae, topping it with the familiar deliciousness and feel of caramel popcorn.

The Caramel Popcorn Sundae is made up of our favorite ingredients that turn into such a knockout combination. You’ve got your thick and creamy vanilla sundae base, drizzled with sweet and luscious caramel syrup, and topped with crunchy and sweet caramel popcorn for that delicious crunch. Who wouldn’t crave for a dessert like this?

We at Jollibee are always looking to give Filipinos flavors they’ll never forget,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director. He adds, “We feel we’ve found a great way to do that with the Jollibee Caramel Popcorn Sundae Twirl, that puts an exciting yet familiar twist on a treat they’ve always loved. It’s the perfect way to end your Jollibee Meal.”

Satisfy your sweet tooth now with the Jollibee Caramel Popcorn Sundae Twirl, which is now available for safe delivery via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! It’s also available for drive-thru and take-out.

