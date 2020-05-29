Jollibee Foods Corporation and PayMaya pioneer conversational commerce with ‘cashless’ ordering chatbot

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) along with all of its food and restaurant brands in the country has begun piloting an interactive mobile ordering system via chatbot, with a seamless payment experience powered by PayMaya.

Customers in select areas can now use their credit, debit, or prepaid cards as well as their PayMaya e-wallet accounts to pay for their favorite food items and meals via the Facebook Messenger channels of Jollibee, Burger King, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Red Ribbon — which are all currently running on beta version. This will soon be available in the Facebook messenger of Greenwich as well.

All they need to do is type “#order” and send this to the Facebook chatbot of their favorite JFC restaurant, select the meal they’d like to order, pay by selecting their preferred cashless payment option, and wait for their food to be delivered in their homes.

As an added treat, customers can get up to 100% cashback when they pay using their PayMaya registered mobile number upon ordering via chatbot with a minimum spend of P500.

“As we implement more stringent safety measures in this ‘new normal’, the availability of PayMaya’s cashless payments solutions helps ensure that both our customers and frontliner workers are protected, while at the same time giving them a more joyful experience when they order their favorite food from any of our brands,” said Jollibee Global Brand CMO, JFC Philippines Country Business Group and concurrent Jollibee PH Marketing Head Francis Flores.

Offering cashless payment options via the Facebook chatbot is just the next step in the partnership between PayMaya and JFC. In 2019, this partnership also helped pave the way for the launch of digital payments through self-ordering kiosks in Jollibee, Burger King and Chowking stores via the One by PayMaya Point-Of-Sale Device, and now has expanded its cashless payment option in 300 Jollibee stores.

“Over the past months we’ve seen an acceleration in the evolution of ‘conversational commerce’, with businesses and entrepreneurs harnessing their networks through chat apps to continue selling their products. During this time, businesses like JFC’s brands need to be present where their customers are, and today most of the customers are online–so offering a wide variety of digital payment options ensures a safe and seamless ability for them to meet their business and customer needs,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan said.

Soon, JFC will also be rolling out PayMaya’s Digital Invoice solution when ordering online via its various brand’s delivery websites or through their respective hotlines, allowing customers to receive an invoice with a payment link via SMS or email so that they can also pay using any card or using their PayMaya account.

Aside from enabling the cashless payments acceptance of various JFC brands, PayMaya has also partnered with Jollibee Group Foundation to allow them to receive donations from anywhere around the world via the #OneAgainstCOVID19 campaign website (pymy.co/jollibee) or through the Pay Bills function of the PayMaya app.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cuts across consumers, merchants, and government. Aside from providing the payments acceptance for the largest e-Commerce, food, retail and gas merchants in the Philippines, PayMaya is enabling national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services.

Through its PayMaya app and wallet, it is providing millions of Filipinos with the fastest way to own a financial account with over 40,000 Add Money touchpoints nationwide, more than double the total number of traditional bank branches in the Philippines combined. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 30,000 partner agents nationwide serves as last mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to services.