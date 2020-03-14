Jolly Kid ambassador Scarlet Snow Belo celebrates 5th birthday at Jollitown

Jolly Kid Ambassador Scarlet Snow receives a replica of the Jollibee Delivery Bike from Jollibee and Friends

Internet sweetheart Scarlet Snow Belo celebrated her birthday with a fun-filled and exciting Jollibee Kids Party. As the beloved Jolly Kid ambassador turned five, Scarlet Snow took her family and friends to an exciting theme park adventure at Jollitown.

Held at Jollibee Ortigas Roosevelt, a Jollitown Theme Park Party was a fitting birthday bash to celebrate the Jolly Kid ambassador’s special day.

Consistent with the theme, wooden tables and chairs were set up and marshals wearing carnival costumes greeted guests, transporting kids to a real-life amusement park. There were also fun corners where Scarlet Snow and her friends enjoyed classic carnival games such as ring toss, ball shoot, jolly crane, and the beauty box face painting booth.

Scarlet Snow celebrates a jolly 5th birthday with her favorite friends

The venue also featured a Jollitown-themed message board where Scarlet’s friends and loved ones had written well-wishes for the playful and loving birthday celebrant. Guests also enjoyed a photo spot dressed in fun carnival decorations which made their trip to Jollitown a more fun, exciting, and unforgettable experience.

By the end of their theme park adventure, the guests already gathered an appetite for their favorite Jollibee meals. Scarlet Snow led the mealtime prayer and enjoyed the delicious Jollibee food, along with her friends.

Dra. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho celebrate the 5th birthday of their precious Scarlet Snow

For the loving parents of Scarlet Snow, Dr. Hayden Kho, Jr. and Dra. Vicki Belo, their only wish is to be able to give their child countless joyful moments as she grows up. “I also grew up with Jollibee, that’s why I know my child is in good hands,” says Dr. Hayden Kho. “Now that she celebrates her 5th birthday, we would just like to give her a celebration that she will hold dear in her heart forever. I think the Jollitown theme fits her best now because as you can see, she’s already a big girl. She’s now up for more adventure, both in play and in real life, and as her parents, we will just be behind her, to support and love her all the way,” he added.

Stay updated on how Jollitown can give you a fun and unforgettable kiddie party experience and let Scarlet Snow show you the joy of being a Jolly Kid.

