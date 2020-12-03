Jose Mari Chan and Nico Bolzico team up for an unlikely collab set to double the holiday flavor

0 comment

Do Jose what we see?

There are a number of powerhouse music collaborations, but the latest one featuring legendary crooner and Christmas icon Jose Mari Chan alongside funny man Nico Bolzico may just be the most surprising — a perfect way to greet the holiday season and double up on the festivities.

The Christmas mash-up entitled “Remix in Our Hearts,” may be the most unexpected of matches, but with 2020 being unpredictable, this awesome duo, brought together by famous snack brand Lay’s, may be just what we need to end the year on a high note.

The accompanying music video sees the pair clad in matching Rudolph sweaters, while performing a rap-sung duet and snacking on their favorite Lay’s Chips fun to double the fun on their small yuletide celebration. The two go from Christmas tune to boombox track, and even top the global charts, until it’s all revealed to be just a dream for Nico. Well at least, the delicious Lay’s he was munching on were real!

Still in disbelief? Check out the music video for yourself below:

Just like Jose Mari Chan and Nico Bolzico, you can double the holiday flavor and double up on the #LaysOnHolidays fun, with Lay’s Duo Packs. Enjoy the various combinations of the potato chip brand’s signature flavors: Classic, Barbecue, Sour Cream and Onion, and Cheddar and Sour Cream. With each duo pack, both your large online gatherings and intimate offline reunions will get two times more exciting and two times more delightful, making sure the spirit of Christmas lives on for 2020 and into 2021.

Double the holiday flavor with Lay’s Duo Packs, available for only Php246 (Buy 2, save Php40) in all groceries, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide and via e-commerce partners Lazada and Shopee. For more information, visit the Lay’s Philippines Facebook page. #LaysOnHolidays

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

