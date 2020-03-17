Joshua Garcia’s new Jollibee commercial will make you crave for the beefy langhap-sarap Yumburger!

Who can ever resist the mouthwatering aroma of a freshly-cooked Jollibee Yumburger? Certainly not Jollibee ambassador Joshua Garcia and his friends, as we see in a brand new commercial!

The tempting and alluring scent of the beefy langhap-sarap Yumburger is the star of this new TVC, as we witness exactly what it can do. As Joshua indulges in that delicious burger that’s made with 100% pure beef, his friends take in its goodness that’s drifting in the air—and they already know they’re about to have something unforgettably delicious. It also brings them closer together, too!

“Filipinos know that the first step in enjoying a Jollibee Yumburger is taking in that first langhap of its scrumptious and savory scent, so we wanted to pay homage to it in this new commercial,” said Cathleen Capati, Jollibee Marketing AVP for the Bestsellers Category. “Joshua Garcia definitely does a good job in showing how all of us feel when we’re about to have a really good Yumburger—it’ll make everyone crave for one right away, for sure!”

You’re going to want a Yumburger after watching this new commercial! Get the Yumburger for only PHP 35.00 or the Cheesy Yumburger for only PHP 45.00, available for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and delivery at all Jollibee stores nationwide.