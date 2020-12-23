Joy, delivered: Jollibee App gets over 1M downloads!

Jollibee is definitely bringing Joy online through the Jollibee App, with its easy-to-use and convenient features that makes ordering your favorite meals a breeze. In just a few months since the Jollibee App was launched last September 2020, the mobile app has quickly racked up to 1 million downloads to date!

To thank its loyal patrons and as a special holiday perk, Jollibee is extending its app-exclusive promo that gives customers P50 off for every P500 worth of purchase and P100 off for a minimum order of P1,000 for delivery orders. This special treat is available on the Jollibee App until December 31, 2020. Whether it’s to satisfy that craving for a Jollibee Super Meal, Jolly Spaghetti Pan, or for some mealtime family bonding over a Chickenjoy bucket, Jollibee lovers have more reasons to have their langhap-sarap favorites delivered!

Ordering through the Jollibee App is not only rewarding, but also convenient and easy to use with its user-friendly design and interface. Once downloaded, customers can create an account and save their delivery address and contact number for future orders. There’s also a store locator feature to help them find the branch that is nearest to their location.

Payment is also simple and can be done in a few easy steps. Customers can opt to pay cash when their delivery arrives or choose online payment via the PesoPay Portal. The app even allows them to claim discounts for PWDs and senior citizens for every order.

With the all-new Jollibee delivery app bringing joy to its 1M users, many netizens flocked to social media to voice out their support and appreciation.

Be one of the many satisfied customers who got to enjoy safe and hassle-free langhap-sarap goodness delivered right to your home! Experience the joy and ease of having your Jollibee favorites anytime you want by using the Jollibee App and avail its app-exclusive promos with just a few taps. Download the new Jollibee App now!