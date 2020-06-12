Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo highlights heartwarming acts of kindness in “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” on Kapamilya Channel

0 comment

In today’s uncertain times, acts of kindness – no matter how big or small – can impact people for life and inspire them to offer a helping hand to others.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo shares these powerful stories of generosity and compassion in the new docu-drama “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” which premieres on Saturday (June 13), 6:45 PM on Kapamilya Channel.

Through interviews of the featured individuals and dramatization of their experiences, the show hopes to give inspiration to viewers and show them the power of kindness to change other people’s lives for the better.

In the first episode, Juday brings out Iza Calzado, who will tribute to Donna, her househelp who chose to stay with her during the quarantine and refused to leave her side while she was battling COVID-19.

Donna, in turn, offers her sincere gratitude to Rod and Lin, a couple who helped her pick up the pieces after a fatal accident. The couple also thanks Lando, a dear assistant who is like family to them. Lando also shows his appreciation to a special person who sacrificed everything for him and his siblings.

“Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” will air on Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat channel 2, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide. Check mysky.com.ph and contact cable operators to know the channel assignments in other areas in the country.

While Kapamilya Channel will initially be seen by cable and satellite TV viewers only, ABS-CBN will find more ways to reach more Filipinos and bring news, public service, and entertainment to every Kapamilya around the world.

Watch heartwarming stories in “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan,” hosted by Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo every Saturday ay 6:45 PM on Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and most cable operators under PCTA nationwide. Livestreaming of the Kapamilya Channel and on-demand viewing of its programs are available on the iWant app and on iwant.ph. Its episodes will also be shown worldwide on TFC and tfc.tv.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“It’s Showtime” returns to provide entertainment, relief, and livelihood opportunities to Filipinos

Team Orange 0 comments
“It’s Showtime” is making a big comeback to give Filipinos good vibes and relief and help them recover from the impact of the pandemic through livelihood opportunities as it returns…

BTS to release first Japanese album in two years ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~’ digital album available July 14

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Having drawn over 2 million people on their world tour across 62 dates in 2019, performed at The 62nd GRAMMY® Awards in January as the first Korean act in the…

ABS-CBN TVplus rollout follows gov’t mandate

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
Nine million Filipino households are now enjoying a clearer television viewing with better sound and more channel options with the use of the mahiwagang black box known as ABS-CBN TVplus,…

OYO launches Sanitized Stays in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Health
OYO Hotels & Homes rolled out its Sanitized Stays in the Philippines last June 1, 2020. Under the initiative, OYO will implement comprehensive hygiene protocols and step up vigilance measures…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone