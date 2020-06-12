Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo highlights heartwarming acts of kindness in “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” on Kapamilya Channel

In today’s uncertain times, acts of kindness – no matter how big or small – can impact people for life and inspire them to offer a helping hand to others.

Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo shares these powerful stories of generosity and compassion in the new docu-drama “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” which premieres on Saturday (June 13), 6:45 PM on Kapamilya Channel.

Through interviews of the featured individuals and dramatization of their experiences, the show hopes to give inspiration to viewers and show them the power of kindness to change other people’s lives for the better.

In the first episode, Juday brings out Iza Calzado, who will tribute to Donna, her househelp who chose to stay with her during the quarantine and refused to leave her side while she was battling COVID-19.

Donna, in turn, offers her sincere gratitude to Rod and Lin, a couple who helped her pick up the pieces after a fatal accident. The couple also thanks Lando, a dear assistant who is like family to them. Lando also shows his appreciation to a special person who sacrificed everything for him and his siblings.

“Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” will air on Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat channel 2, and most cable operators under the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide. Check mysky.com.ph and contact cable operators to know the channel assignments in other areas in the country.

While Kapamilya Channel will initially be seen by cable and satellite TV viewers only, ABS-CBN will find more ways to reach more Filipinos and bring news, public service, and entertainment to every Kapamilya around the world.

