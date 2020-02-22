Julia Montes’ comeback teleserye “24/7” premieres February 23

Julia Montes’ TV comeback, the action-drama series “24/7,” offers a timely and relevant story about a single mom who will do everything to save his son from dying from a new strain of dengue. It starts airing on Sunday night (February 23) on ABS-CBN.

In “24/7,” Mia’s (Julia Montes) son falls seriously ill and becomes one of the millions affected by the dengue epidemic, and she must race against time in order to find the cure for the disease.

The show’s title alludes to a mother’s undying love for her child – a love that never sleeps. The show also aims to spread awareness of important social issues and highlight the value of looking after each other – whether one is rich or poor.

The powerful story will be brought to life by a powerhouse cast composed of Pen Medina, Arjo Atayde, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, JC Santos, Anna Luna, Joross Gamboa, Melissa Ricks, Pepe Herrera, Paeng Sudayan, Eric Fructuoso, Benj Manalo, Patrick Sugui, Joem Bascon, Alora Sasam, Amy Austria, Meryll Soriano, McCoy De Leon, and Matt Evans. It is directed Emmanuel Q. Palo and Darnel Villaflor.

Watch out for “24/7,” a Dreamscape original series, this Sunday (February 23) on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167).