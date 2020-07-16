Julie Anne San Jose, Gloc-9 brings hope in new #1 collab track “Bahaghari”

After the release of her Tiktok viral hit “Better,” Julie Anne San Jose returns with another #1 track, “Bahaghari” featuring non-other than OPM Rap Icon Gloc-9.

Julie and Gloc-9 return in this hopeful new track, produced by Pino G which speaks of overcoming obstacles in love and life. The track debuted at the top spot of the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart upon its release, a consecutive feat Julie has celebrated for each of her singles since joining Universal Records.

Talking more about the collab, she says “At this time that we’re all experiencing, we must always look back and remember that there’s hope at the end of each hardship. I’m proud to release this new collab with Gloc-9, kahit magkahiwalay namin ginawa, may common goal kami, which is to inspire and give hope in any situation.”

The two previously collaborated on the Gloc-9 track “Maleta,” which was recently nominated for Best Collaboration at MYX Music Awards 2020. This previous collab also debuted at #1 upon its release. Julie also dropper her latest music video, “Better,” with these tracks teasing her exploration towards different musical genres in preparation for her new EP.

Bahaghari is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer under