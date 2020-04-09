Julie Anne San Jose promises to be “Better” in teasers for upcoming single

0 comment

Julie Anne San Jose promises an exciting return to the music scene this year as she teased her upcoming single “Better,” which is set to drop on April 24th.

Two teasers have since been posted by both the songstress and her label Universal Records, with the words “I could be the one to save you” backed up by a synth pop beat taking up the spotlight in the promotional clip. While there’s no word as to what the song might be about, fans of Julie are more than excited to hear the full track, with the song already placing at the top of the pre-order tracks on iTunes Philippines.

Previously, Julie released the much-anticipated collaboration “Isang Gabi” with OPM icon Rico Blanco, along with a fan-favorite rendition of the Join the Club hit “Nobela” that garnered over five million streams on Spotify soon after.

Pre-orders are now open for “Better” on iTunes Philippines, with hints that there may be an upcoming album in the works from Julie Anne later this year.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

