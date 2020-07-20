Justin Jesso releases “If You’re Meant To Come Back”, a moving ballad about moving on, letting go, and never losing hope

Sometimes it’s best to let life do its thing. Nobody knows this better than American musician Justin Jesso. After waiting for his breakthrough for years, his contribution as co-writer and vocalist on Kygo’s multi-platinum smash ‘Stargazing’ initiated the charismatic American’s position among the world’s most sought-after singers and songwriters. The track has now surpassed 700 million streams.

Today, Justin Jesso releases the touching new single “If You’re Meant To Come Back”, a moving ballad which feeds on a reduced arrangement consisting of piano and Justin Jesso’s haunting voice. It’s a song about moving on, letting go and never losing hope – as painful as the circumstances may seem at first, because some scars heal while waiting for the happy ending.

I’m always looking for answers and there’s one thing I’ve learned: You shouldn’t demand things from life too stubbornly”, says Justin. “Everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. The universe follows its own rules. The more desperate you wait or hope for something, the longer it might take. You have to be patient. Music has always helped me to better understand my emotions. Today, I’m glad if I’m able to support people and touch their lives with my songs.”

Justin Jesso (photo by Marta Literska)

Growing up in Chicago, Justin was instinctively drawn to music, with early influences including Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and James Brown. He learned piano and then started writing his own songs at the age of 16. Just two years later, he was touring North America.

With almost 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Justin Jesso has worked with various international greats including Backstreet Boys, Madcon, Armin Van Buuren, Nina Nesbitt and Seeb, Justin was even nominated for a Latin Grammy as a co-writer for Ricky Martin’s No.1 record “Vente Pa’Ca (feat. Maluma)” in 2016. After releasing his debut EP in late 2018 Justin began a run of top charting radio singles in Europe, including his first single “Getting Closer”, off his debut EP, and “As Far As Feelings Go” with Alle Farben. Last year Justin collaborated with Nina Nesbitt on ‘Let it Be Me’, and Seeb on ‘Bigger Than,’ setting the stage for his powerful new single “If You’re Meant To Come Back” out now.

