Kapamilya Stars celebrate family and togetherness in “Forever Kapamilya” Station ID

The Kapamilya Channel, the current home of ABS-CBN’s well-loved programs, celebrates the joy and strength that family and togetherness bring in its first ever station ID with the theme “Forever Kapamilya.”

The station ID, which debuted today (June 20) during “It’s Showtime,” features the biggest Kapamilya stars such as Angel Locsin, Billy Crawford, Charo Santos-Concio, Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla, Erik Santos, Ernie Lopez, Gary Valenciano, Jhong Hilario, Jolina Magdangal-Escueta, Judy Ann Santos, Jugs Jugueta, Karla Estrada, Karylle, Kim Chiu, Luis Manzano, Martin Nievera, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo, Teddy Corpuz, Vhong Navarro, Vice Ganda, at Zsa Zsa Padilla.

They are the hosts and stars of different programs in Kapamilya Channel that provide joy to Filipinos during this time of crisis like “ASAP Natin To,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Iba ‘Yan,” “It’s Showtime,” “Love Thy Woman,” “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan,” “The Best of MMK,” “The Voice Teens,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “G Diaries,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “I Can See Your Voice.”

The station ID song, “Forever Kapamilya,” was recorded by Raizo Chabeldin and Biv De Vera, the same duo that sang “Pag-ibig Ang Hihilom Sa Daigdig,” ABS-CBN’s tribute to COVID-19 frontliners. “Forever Kapamilya” was written by ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management division head Robert Labayen and Lloyd “Tiny” Corpuz, who also composed the music with Raizo.

Proving that no matter what happens, Filipinos will always find a way to be with family, ABS-CBN launched the Kapamilya Channel last June 13 to provide joy and inspiration to the public during this time of crisis through its heartwarming and entertaining shows. The Kapamilya Channel is a 24-hour channel that airs the programs produced and acquired by ABS-CBN.

As ABS-CBN hopes to reach even more Filipinos in the nation and all over the world, the Kapamilya Channel is currently available on SKY channel 8 on SD, SKY channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 2, and most member-cable operators of the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association (PCTA) nationwide, and also online via livestreaming on the iWant app and on iwant.ph.

While the joy and fun continue in the Kapamilya channel, ABS-CBN still hopes to reach more Filipinos in the nation and all over the world. Join in celebrating love, togetherness, and family with Kapamilya stars in the first station ID of the Kapamilya Channel. Also watch it on all ABS-CBN digital platforms such as the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook and YouTube channel.