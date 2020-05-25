Kapamilya stars encourage everyone to come together in cheering the frontliners via “Alas Otso Para Sa’Yo”

There is no denying how selfless our frontliners are for risking their lives every day to assist the sick and to attend to our needs, and as a way to salute and express our gratitude to them, some of your favorite Kapamilya stars take part in TFC Middle East and Europe’s “Alas Otso Para Sa’Yo” initiative.

In line with TFC’s Kapamilya Virtual Hugs initiative which aims to uplift the spirit of the overseas Filipinos and the frontliners around the world, “Alas Otso Para Sa’Yo” aims to encourage everyone to show their appreciation to the frontliners by doing three claps and a salute at 8:00 P.M. every day at the comfort of their homes.

Although there is physical distance from each other, everyone can come together to give the frontliners a small token of appreciation for all their sacrifices, which your favorite Kapamilya stars would like to participate in with you.

Among them is Ivana Alawi who said to our frontliners: “Sa puso at isip namin ay niyayakap namin kayo nang mahigpit. Hindi namin alam kung paano namin malalagpasan itong laban na ito kung wala kayo.Maraming salamat sa serbisyo ninyong walang takot at walang pinipili. Kayo ang aming heroes.”

In the coming days, more Kapamilya stars will join in like the “Magandang Buhay” momshies Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantoveros, also with Yassi Pressman, KZ Tandingan, Edward Barber, and Bela Padilla.

Let us all unite in giving salute to our frontliners, join the Kapamilya stars by doing your own “Alas Otso Para Sa’Yo” video. Just share a video of you with your family or friends doing three claps and a salute plus a message of gratitude you would like to say to the frontliners. Post it on your social media accounts, making sure your post is on public, and fill out the form here.

Shared videos may be featured on TFC Middle East or TFC Europe Facebook Pages.

Take a few minutes of your time thanking our frontliners, together with the Kapamilya stars, give them clap, clap, clap, and a salute by joining “Alas Otso Para Sa’Yo”.