First Look: Katherine Langford Stars in Netflix’s Cursed

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Series Launch Date: Summer 2020

Format: 10 x 1 hour episodes

Created and based on the book by: Tom Wheeler & Frank Miller

Showrunner: Tom Wheeler

Executive Producers: Tom Wheeler, Frank Miller, Leila Gerstein

Co-Executive Producer: Silenn Thomas

Producer: Alex Boden

Cast: Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), Peter Mullan (Father Carden)

