First Look: Katherine Langford Stars in Netflix’s Cursed

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Series Launch Date: Summer 2020

Format: 10 x 1 hour episodes

Created and based on the book by: Tom Wheeler & Frank Miller
Showrunner: Tom Wheeler
Executive Producers: Tom Wheeler, Frank Miller, Leila Gerstein
Co-Executive Producer: Silenn Thomas
Producer: Alex Boden

Cast: Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), Peter Mullan (Father Carden)

 

Love watching Netflix on mobile? Now at only PHP 149/month, the new Netflix Mobile plan lets you enjoy all our movies and shows on your smartphone or tablet. Download the Netflix app or visit www.netflix.com for more details.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

