Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla come back to share the many rewards you get when you “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!”

After more than a year of not being seen together on-screen, “Teen Royalties” Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla reunite for an action-packed project that sees them sharing the many perks and rewards of going cashless through PayMaya’s “BalikBayad” campaign.

Serving as a follow-up to PayMaya’s widely successful “Don’t Pay Cash. PayMaya!” campaign last year which gave birth to a catchy video and jingle set to the tune of the hit ‘90’s Eraserheads song “Ligaya,” the “BalikBayad” campaign sees Kathryn and Daniel in action-packed scenes teaming up to beat a common foe–cash.

Set as a typical ‘90’s action movie complete with guns, goons, and even the penultimate “Pinoy Kontrabida” in the form of Rez Cortez, the campaign video features the two young celebrities using the powers of PayMaya to tackle everyday transactions that are typically paid with cash, such as grocery shopping, paying bills, buying load, and online shopping, among many others.

“We’re very excited to have KathNiel representing the ‘BalikBayad’ campaign, because just as these two big celebrity icons have made a comeback for PayMaya this year, our users can also expect something to come back–in the form of cashback–every time they use PayMaya instead of cash,” said Mark Jason Dee, Head of Growth and Marketing of PayMaya.

“PayMaya is a young and fun brand and we’re definitely lucky to have collaborated with Kathryn and Daniel in this campaign, because they represent the exciting and energetic lifestyles of most of our users,” Dee added.

Filipinos can get in on the most rewarding mobile wallet experience by downloading the PayMaya app on their iOS or Android devices and using the code PAYMAYAKATHNIEL upon signing up to get an instant reward, apart from the many other cashback and discount perks they can get by being a PayMaya user.

In February alone, PayMaya users can get as much as P6,000 in cashback when they participate in the mobile wallet’s various promos for bills payment, buying load, paying for goods and services via QR, online shopping, and sending money, among many others.

PayMaya has also expanded the list of merchants and establishments under its PayMaya Preferred program, which gives additional cashback to users who scan to pay with PayMaya QR on top of the regular cashback that they usually receive. Some of these new partners include Landers Superstore, Mercury Drug, KFC, Robinson’s Department Store, Total Alabang and Valenzuela, and Toys ‘R Us, among many others.

Bringing back time and convenience

But aside from getting monetary rewards in the form of cashback every time they pay, users are also able to make more time and experience greater convenience when they use PayMaya.

With PayMaya’s virtual card, for example, users can instantly gain access to a payment card which they can easily use for online shopping and other digital payments for a faster, more efficient payment experience.

PayMaya also recently introduced the ability to transfer money from users’ PayMaya account to other bank accounts, eliminating the need to wait in line at bank branches in order to make a bank deposit.

“PayMaya users can definitely look forward to even more features and services that will give them more convenient ways to pay as well as awesome rewards in the months to come,” Dee added.