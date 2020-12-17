Acer Philippines welcomes Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as its new ambassadors

The KathNiel loveteam is one of the country’s most powerful and well-loved partnerships. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are onscreen partners and real-life sweethearts who have captured the hearts of their fans because of their sincerity and positivity.

As the new brand ambassadors of Acer Philippines, KathNiel embodies the values that the tech brand is known for.

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo have strong teamwork and are very passionate about their work. They make their fans happy because they are consistent in their actions but always have surprises up their sleeves. Just like Acer, KathNiel has broken barriers in their field,” said Acer Philippines Managing Director Manuel Wong.

Daniel and Kathryn are among the celebrities in Acer Philippines’ holiday music video “Finding Joy,” which talks about being hopeful even in uncertain times. Powered by Windows 10 and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, the song talks about rising above challenges and remaining strong despite living through difficult circumstances.

Sang by Daniel, Janina Vela, Cong Velasquez, and Awi Columna with composition and lyrics by Mart Sam Olivades, Felichi Salva Cruz, and Penelope Ann Medrano, “Finding Joy” was released by Acer Philippines just in time for the holidays The song is upbeat, light-hearted, and will make people feel good.

Also appearing in the music video are Ivana Alawi, Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao, COLN Band, Junnieboy and Vien, KuyaNic and Luponwxc, TNC Pro Team DOTA 2, ArkAangel Predator PUBG, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, Armel Tabios, Kim “Gabbi” Santos, Tims Radrup, Damien “Kpii” Chok, Marlon Marcelo, Kuku Palad, and Reg Rubio.

It has been a challenging year for the whole world. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns and quarantines that resulted from it, Acer Philippines’ leadership in consumer and gaming PCs has remained unchanged.

In a year that has mostly been about uncertainties and challenges, Acer has remained steadfast in serving consumers, even opening an online store for those who couldn’t go to physical outlets.

Acer Philippines hopes that “Finding Joy” is another way through which they can reach out to their customers and make them feel hopeful even when everything else is uncertain.

The music video premiered on Acer’s YouTube channel on December 15 and played in leading FM Radio Stations, Monster Radio RX 93.1, Magic 89.9, Wave 89.1, and Play FM 99.5.

You can stream “Finding Joy” on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors.

