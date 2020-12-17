KathNiel, MayWard, LizQuen, and other Kapamilya Stars headlines KTX.PH’s Fundraising Pre-Show for ABS-CBN Christmas Special

0 comment

Kapamilya loveteams Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil lead KTX.PH’s 2020 ABS-CBN Christmas Special fundraising pre-show, “KTnX Ang Babait Ninyo” which will start streaming on December 20, 12 NN.

Ticket sales from the pre-shows will be donated to help ABS-CBN Foundations’ project for victims of recent typhoons, the “Tulong Tulong sa Pag-ahon” campaign.

Rising P-Pop groups, MNL48, Baby Blue, BINI, PHP, and SHA Boys will open the virtual pre-show.

They will be followed by performances from the country’s most sought-after singers such as KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, Jed Madela, and Moira dela Torre plus Jeremy G, Mitoy Yonting, Elha Nympha, Jason Dy, Klarisse de Guzman, Kyle Echarri, and Janine Berdin.

Several RISE Studio Artists and Star Magic stars like Alexa Ilacad, Belle Mariano, Charlie Dizon, Erik Santos, Jolina Magdangal, Maris Racal, Vivoree Esclito, Vina Morales, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and others have a lot of surprises for their fans .

Kapamilyas can already watch “KTnX Ang Babait Ninyo” and the ABS-CBN Christmas Special for P199.

For those who want to be a virtual audience member, they need to pay P299 inclusive of the pre-show and the main show.

Meanwhile, KTXers can choose to join the virtual meet and greet with their choice of any of the rising P-Pop groups—MNL48, BINI, SHA Boys, or PHP for P499—aside from getting access to the pre-show and the Christmas special.

Don’t miss the last opportunity to see your idols perform together this 2020 and head on to KTX.PH.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

