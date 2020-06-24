Gatorade Ion welcomes Kathryn Bernardo as its newest brand ambassador

No matter what we do and what we’re into, one thing that’s a must for everyone from all walks of life is the need for everyday hydration. The risks and dangers of dehydration, especially in a tropical climate such as the Philippines, are all too real—which is why we need to constantly hydrate.

Gatorade Ion, the drink that’s best for everyday hydration, takes a step further into promoting this important hydration reminder to all Filipinos by officially welcoming popular young Filipino actress, host, and celebrity Kathryn Bernardo to its ranks as its newest brand ambassador in a catch-up session on Instagram Live last June 20.

Bernardo is the perfect personality to endorse Gatorade Ion—with her showbiz schedule, hobbies, and interests keeping her busy and regularly exposed to heat all the time, she always needs fluids to make sure she performs her best. Gatorade Ion’s optimal amount of fluids and ions and formula of low sodium, no preservatives, no artificial flavors, and colors are what keeps non-stop go-getters like her hydrated.

“I’m so happy and very honored to be the newest endorser for Gatorade Ion,” said Bernardo. “I believe hydration is very important for anyone, especially in a warm country like the Philippines where everyone is always on-the-go. Gatorade Ion is the best way to help us avoid the dangers of being dehydrated. It is in citrus quench in flavor, which makes it so refreshing on a hot day. It’s my new favorite go-to drink, I swear.”

“We’re really excited to have Kathryn aboard for Gatorade Ion,” said IC Sta. Maria, PepsiCo Philippines Marketing Manager for Hydration. “Regular hydration every day is a must, and with her lifestyle, Kathryn is the ideal person to promote the benefits of staying hydrated.”

The catch-up session with Bernardo, hosted by her good friend and fellow celebrity Robi Domingo, revealed that she had taken advantage of the quarantine to pursue new activities, such as baking, watching K-dramas, and learning to play the piano, just to name a few.

And she also even gave a special message to boyfriend Daniel Padilla, who takes care of Bernardo and her family during the quarantine by bringing them goods and groceries. “Hindi enough ang thank you. Grabe lang yung alaga niya [sa aming lahat]. Hindi siya nagkulang—siya talaga yung nagse-set ng bar. I’m really thankful.”

To keep up with everything about hydration, everyday life, and Gatorade Ion’s newest partnership with Kathryn Bernardo, follow @gatoradeion on Facebook, IG, and Twitter. Stay hydrated with Gatorade Ion! Available in convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide. #GatoradeIon #EverydayHydratION