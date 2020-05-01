Keep active at home with Mega Tuna’s live online workouts!

With the health scare prevalent globally, it’s important for us to keep healthy now more than ever. And since we are stuck at home, our physical activity is limited and our fitness goals for the new year might have been put on pause.

Mega Tuna started the year with the relaunch of its variants with a new look and even richer flavors, and they believe that even this pandemic shouldn’t stop anyone from achieving this fitness goals – even if it means doing it at home.

To keep their promise of encouraging a healthy lifestyle, Mega Tuna will be launching #MegaMoveTunaMax, a series of Facebook Live events where different fitness classes, which will be conducted to watch consumers and health buffs have physical activity in spite of being in quarantine.

The fitness sessions will run for all Mondays of May via their Facebook page. See schedule below:

Week 1: HIIT

Week 2: Pop Dance (tentative)

Week 3: Total Body Workout

Week 4: Hip Hop Dance (tentative)

On top of this, 20 participants will also get a chance to win Mega Tuna gift packs. All they need to do is comment their favorite Fitness Routine during the live and we’ll pick the winners at the end of the session.