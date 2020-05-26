TrueMoney | Keep Calm, Help is Within Reach

Domingo David’s TrueMoney Center is among the money transfer services allowed to operate as the enhanced community quarantine is extended until May 15 in select areas over the country. There are over 20,000 TrueMoney Centers nationwide

Leading payments and remittance network TrueMoney has joined the FinTech Alliance.ph and the Philippine Disaster Resiliency Foundation (PDRF) in a digital donation drive to raise funds for complete Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets for healthcare workers and frontliners. The campaign aims to encourage the utilization of any digital financial and payment technologies for hassle-free bayanihan.

Aside from donations, TrueMoney has innovative services for Filipinos while under the enhanced community quarantine. For sari-sari store owners with limited capital or want to conserve cash, TrueMoney’s buy-now-pay-later membership program, Dagdag Puhunan, allows order of goods directly from the country’s top FMCG companies through its partnership with UnionBank. The FWD Set Ka Na insurance is an exclusive life insurance plan that costs for as low as P95 and valid up to one year. It covers COVID-19 cases and has benefits worth up to Php 50,000.

Truemoney continues to team up with multiple financial service providers such as GCash, Bayad Center, and Cebuana Lhuillier to bridge the gaps in transferring money seamlessly, most especially to the unbanked sector.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

