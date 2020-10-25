Keep skin fresh and glowing with Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist

0 comment

Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist and Aloe Vera Face Mist

Does your skin fee dry and dull lately? Are you looking for the perfect product to prep your face for makeup? A quick spritz of the new Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist and Aloe Vera Face Mist (P198) might be the answer youre looking for!

Packed with aloe leaf extracts, Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist keeps skin looking fresh, hydrated and glowing. Moreover, it soothes skin from sun damage while its cooling ingredient, the Mesembryanthemum Crystallium (Ice Plant extract), helps fight against skin aging. It is also ideal for dry and sensitive skin.

Also available in Aloe Vera Face Mist variant, both face mist variants recently won the Best Face Mist Category in the Cosmo Beauty Awards.

Both are 100% made in Korea, are paraben- , alcohol- and cruelty-free products, guaranteed to deliver only the best results, whether to remedy tired-looking skin or as a prep or setting spray for makeup.

The Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe and Aloe Vera Face Mists are available at all leading supermarkets and Mercury Drugstores nationwide. Theyre also available on online at Lazada and Shopee. Shop via this link: https://linktr.ee/EverOrganics.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“Scorpio” and “Aswang” streaming on iWant TFC this October 31

Team Orange 0 comments
  Jake Cuenca and Ivana Alawi’s desire for money and sex will corrupt their minds and summon evil into their lives in the back-to-back horror flicks for the movie series…

Goldilocks’ All-About Chocolate Cake is back!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Chocoholics around the country, rejoice! Goldilocks, the country’s number one bakeshop is delighted to announce the return of the fan-favorite ALL-ABOUT CHOCOLATE cake! Now back with its improved design! Enjoy…

CreativeFest NOW! is free to the public and happens from November 19-21

Team Orange 0 comments Events
CreativeFest, the country’s largest gathering of creative professionals and advertising practitioners, is set to go all-digital with a name that reflects the tectonic shift brought about by our current reality:…

Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds virtual fan meet for Pinoys this December

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
ABS-CBN is giving an early holiday gift to the fans of “2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin with a virtual fan meet called “BrightWin Manila: The Virtual Fan Meet”…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone