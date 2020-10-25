Keep skin fresh and glowing with Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist

Does your skin fee dry and dull lately? Are you looking for the perfect product to prep your face for makeup? A quick spritz of the new Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist and Aloe Vera Face Mist (P198) might be the answer youre looking for!

Packed with aloe leaf extracts, Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist keeps skin looking fresh, hydrated and glowing. Moreover, it soothes skin from sun damage while its cooling ingredient, the Mesembryanthemum Crystallium (Ice Plant extract), helps fight against skin aging. It is also ideal for dry and sensitive skin.

Also available in Aloe Vera Face Mist variant, both face mist variants recently won the Best Face Mist Category in the Cosmo Beauty Awards.

Both are 100% made in Korea, are paraben- , alcohol- and cruelty-free products, guaranteed to deliver only the best results, whether to remedy tired-looking skin or as a prep or setting spray for makeup.

The Ever Organics Ice Jeju Aloe and Aloe Vera Face Mists are available at all leading supermarkets and Mercury Drugstores nationwide. Theyre also available on online at Lazada and Shopee. Shop via this link: https://linktr.ee/EverOrganics.