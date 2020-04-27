AirAsia | Keeping flying safe in ‘new normal’ environment

4. How safe is the air inside the cabin of an AirAsia aircraft?

We get asked that a lot more than you think!

We’d like to assure everyone that your safety really is our highest priority, and we are happy to share that all of our aircraft uses HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration system which filters 99.999% of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.

5. Do you think flying will ever be the same again?

A lot of our normal life has taken a ‘new normal’ turn. And flying will just be one of them. But that just means that we are travelling with heightened steps when it comes to safety and health, which is good for everyone.

6. Domestic flights across several countries that the AirAsia Group operate in will resume soon, what additional measures do travellers have to take given the current situation we’re in?

Yes, there are a few different measures that need to be enforced to make sure that both our employees and guests can travel safely.

Most notably would be a new policy requiring all our guests to bring and wear their own masks before, during and after the flight, including during check in and bag collection. Guests without a mask will be denied boarding.

We also have a new cabin baggage policy to facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest. This will help minimise unwanted contact between you and another guest’s baggage and vice versa.

There will also be temperature checks at different checkpoints, including boarding gates. And all of our crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift.

Of course, social distancing will need to be observed, so there will be floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks. And another safety precaution will be alternate check-in counters to ensure sufficient distance, and we are also working to have contactless check-in processes as well.

While you are in the aircraft, you’ll be happy to know that all our cabin crew will be wearing protective equipment including masks and gloves.

The meals that you will be having onboard are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements. All production staff will regularly be monitored on Covid-19 guidelines. Aside from that, all cabin crew handling menu items will wear disposable gloves.

Moreover, our cabin crew are all trained with procedures on how to manage suspected patients or passengers who are unwell onboard.

You can also expect to fill up health declaration forms before or on arrival at your respective destinations. And most importantly, it is important that you check your eligibility to travel before booking your flights.

This will be our new normal in the near future, and of course, we hope that the situation will gradually improve soon.

Safety is the most crucial component of the aviation industry, and we will definitely continue to strive towards ensuring that this ever-important mode of connectivity meets all required health and safety standards for both our employees and our guests.