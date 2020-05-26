Keeping your food products safe from tampering is a must during this COVID-19 pandemic

0 comment

Dine in at restaurants are now strictly prohibited. Food deliveries and take outs are on the rise.

Home cooked meals and dishes are also gaining momentum. A lot of people stuck in their houses are looking for alternative sources of income. Those same people who are stuck in their houses are also hungry to get a taste of the food from the outside world to restore some sense of normalcy in their lives.

But how safe is the food that we order and have been delivered to our home?
Is it safe from tampering an accidental spills?

Delivered food are just placed in food containers. Most of them are not even sealed. Unlike those things that you buy at stores like jams, breads and other food items.

But why are food deliveries not secured? Is it because Tamper Evident Stickers are costly? Or is it because it’s hard to find ways to secure the containers to be tamper proof? Keeping food safe from tampering is the best feature of SecureLabels from Dragonfly Printing Services.

With costs for labels reaching as low as 1 peso per piece, securing your food deliveries from accidental spills and tampering has never been easier.

Some common sizes of labels are the following:


Ordering your Securelabels is also easy as 1-2-3. Just go to https://dragonfly-printing.com/, choose what you need, Pay via Paypal and you’re all set!

For other inquiries and concerns, you can contact them at dragonflyprintshop@gmail.com or at
02-8713-0168 | 02-8516-0182.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme Philippines launches 90Hz gaming beast realme 6 on May 27

Team Orange 0 comments
Lifestyle partner of the youth realme Philippines is set to announce the local availability of the midrange gaming hero realme 6 through a livestream launch on its Facebook page on…

AirAsia enhances digital self check-in as part of safety procedures prior to resumption of flights

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
  AirAsia has rolled out a number of additional safety procedures prior to the resumption of its flights, including enhanced digital self check-in procedures. AirAsia check-in kiosks at airport terminals…

The Aces share music video filmed in quarantine for “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The Aces have released the music video for their most recent single, “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me”, taken from their highly anticipated new album ‘Under My Influence‘ released…

Enjoy iWant Originals titles on TFC, now on cable and satellite overseas

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Get to enjoy fresh and exciting programs on TFC’s different platforms as iWant Originals movies and series start airing and streaming outside the Philippines for the first time on TFC’s…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone