The Tiktok Sweetheart, Kemrie Barcenas, Releases Her First Single, “Impressions”

0 comment

Given all the crazy fun content she uploaded on TikTok, it didn’t take long for the public to take notice of Kemrie Barcenas. With the music she has shared in the platform, the Tiktok sweetheart was able to penetrate the music scene with her Taylor Swift-like soothing voice.

Following her YouTube debut last October 16, she released her first single “Impressions” that talks about people’s judgement to first impressions. According to Kemrie, sometimes, people tend to overlook others too much that they forget benevolence.

“Impressions” is now available for streaming on Spotify and is currently included in 10 Spotify playlists!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe launches KonekTayo School Bus WiFi in Manila

Team Orange 0 comments
The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the crucial need for connectivity like never before. For underprivileged communities, access to internet connectivity — or the lack thereof — determines whether demands of…

Capture every style with the realme 7i on October 21

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme Philippines, the top 2 smartphone brand in the country will complete its latest 7 Series with the realme 7i. Designed to be the companion of every Filipino trendsetter and…

Run the world: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 takes virtual racing to a whole new level

Team Orange 0 comments Events
ASICS today announces the inaugural ASICS World Ekiden 2020: the ultimate running challenge that will see teams of up to six people from across the globe come together to complete…

#DoTheLifebuoy hand wash challenge and win P5,000!

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
For the past several months, our new normal life has been defined by doing what we can to prevent the further spread of infection. Whether we cope by staying and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone