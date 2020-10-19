The Tiktok Sweetheart, Kemrie Barcenas, Releases Her First Single, “Impressions”

Given all the crazy fun content she uploaded on TikTok, it didn’t take long for the public to take notice of Kemrie Barcenas. With the music she has shared in the platform, the Tiktok sweetheart was able to penetrate the music scene with her Taylor Swift-like soothing voice.

Following her YouTube debut last October 16, she released her first single “Impressions” that talks about people’s judgement to first impressions. According to Kemrie, sometimes, people tend to overlook others too much that they forget benevolence.

“Impressions” is now available for streaming on Spotify and is currently included in 10 Spotify playlists!