KEYANA gets vulnerable with new single “SCORPIO”; Premiering now on NME Asia

R&B starlet, KEYANA, lets her walls down with new single “SCORPIO”. Transforming vulnerability into strength, the 17-year-old confronts her past and realigns her perspective on relationships. The music video, which is premiering now on NME Asia, evoke intensity through its simplicity which mirrors the creation process of the song with producer Danish Naufal.

On the song, KEYANA shares, “SCORPIO is written about my experience being in a toxic relationship. I felt like I was trapped and was unable to make decisions on my own. This song encapsulates the frustration and pain I felt being in a relationship like that, calling out the toxic patterns I observed during that time, while reflecting on my strength of being able to walk away from such a painful relationship. I hope people who relate to my story and lyrics are able to feel my intensity and desperation in this song.”

Born to Ghanaian and Singaporean-Chinese parents, KEYANA is a professional model, dancer & choreographer and singer & songwriter. The 17-year-old has worked with both international & local brands – from Glamour South Africa, Pedro, Gojek, Charles & Keith to Simmons Korea, and featured on publications such as South China Morning Post, Next Shark, Female Singapore, Her World, and more.

“SCORPIO” is a follow-up to her first single “Save It”, providing a glimpse into her upcoming debut EP, due for release in early 2021.