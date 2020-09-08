The Colonel revolutionizes the way your KFC favorites are delivered to your doorstep

True to the innovative nature of KFC, your favorite fried chicken brand launches its newest breakthrough by changing the way your deliveries reach your doorstep. This revolutionary shift welcomes the newest fleet of electronic bicycles (e-bikes) joining KFC’s delivery force. The brand has partnered with one of the leading foreign electric vehicle providers to assemble top-class electric motorcycles to our delivery heroes. With pilot tests in parts of Metro Manila, these e-bikes have now started their safe and smooth operations since early August.

These e-bikes campaign champions the promotion of environmentally safe practices such as reducing toxic pollution and emissions as well as noise pollution brought about by operating traditional motorcycles. Since the current situation of Filipinos has now seen an exponential increase in demand for deliveries, KFC has responded by changing the way we do food deliveries, pivoting to cleaner alternatives that support the green movement.

“We are very excited and proud to be rolling out this initiative,” says KFC Philippines Chief Operations Officer Ms. Jojo Marcelo. “Although we only have a few branches adapting this new ‘clean’ delivery system so far, we look forward to rolling this out in more stores. If this proves to be an even better alternative to how we usually do our deliveries, it would be trailblazing for KFC to pioneer the Philippines’ first pro-environment QSR delivery service.”

KFC continues to adapt, innovate, and bring only the best service to its loyal fans and avid consumers. We cannot wait for what else this brand has in store for us this year. For now, watch out for your next delivery and check out if it’s an e-bike coming to your home with your KFC favorites in tow.

For deliveries, contact 8887-8888, visit kfc.com.ph, and download now the KFC app from the App Store https://apple.co/2BFAug or Google Play: https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid . You may also follow @kfcphilippines on Facebook and IG for real-time updates!