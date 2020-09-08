The Colonel revolutionizes the way your KFC favorites are delivered to your doorstep

0 comment

True to the innovative nature of KFC, your favorite fried chicken brand launches its newest breakthrough by changing the way your deliveries reach your doorstep. This revolutionary shift welcomes the newest fleet of electronic bicycles (e-bikes) joining KFC’s delivery force. The brand has partnered with one of the leading foreign electric vehicle providers to assemble top-class electric motorcycles to our delivery heroes. With pilot tests in parts of Metro Manila, these e-bikes have now started their safe and smooth operations since early August.

These e-bikes campaign champions the promotion of environmentally safe practices such as reducing toxic pollution and emissions as well as noise pollution brought about by operating traditional motorcycles. Since the current situation of Filipinos has now seen an exponential increase in demand for deliveries, KFC has responded by changing the way we do food deliveries, pivoting to cleaner alternatives that support the green movement.

We are very excited and proud to be rolling out this initiative,” says KFC Philippines Chief Operations Officer Ms. Jojo Marcelo. “Although we only have a few branches adapting this new ‘clean’ delivery system so far, we look forward to rolling this out in more stores. If this proves to be an even better alternative to how we usually do our deliveries, it would be trailblazing for KFC to pioneer the Philippines’ first pro-environment QSR delivery service.”

KFC continues to adapt, innovate, and bring only the best service to its loyal fans and avid consumers. We cannot wait for what else this brand has in store for us this year. For now, watch out for your next delivery and check out if it’s an e-bike coming to your home with your KFC favorites in tow.

For deliveries, contact 8887-8888, visit kfc.com.ph, and download now the KFC app from the App Store https://apple.co/2BFAug or Google Play: https://bit.ly/KFCPHAppAndroid . You may also follow @kfcphilippines on Facebook and IG for real-time updates!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Manok ng Bayan Awardee Shares ‘Blessings’ with Makati Frontliners

Team Orange 0 comments
A few days after she received the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan Award, nurse Lorraine Pingol shared the honor with a group of rescuers here, Thursday. Members of Brgy. Bangkal Fire…

Kaspersky: Companies should commit to employees’ wellbeing to boost cybersecurity during pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Regardless of a company’s product or service, nothing comes close to employees as the organization’s most valuable asset in bringing in revenue. In the same breath, it’s also the employees…

Globe E-skwela highlights the right mindset and marketing strategy for distance learning

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Recognizing the challenges as the country shifts to distance learning, Globe myBusiness focused its 9th E-skwela webinar episode on preparations and transitions that parents, educators, and learning institutions can adapt…

Get in the mood for a party and turn up the volume with AIRPORTS latest single “Party All The Time”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
AIRPORTS is Australian DIY pop artist Aaron Lee. After taking on two life threatening illnesses and the ups and downs of being a full time creative, AIRPORTS is an avid…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone