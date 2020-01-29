SmartKids Asia | Kick off the month of love at the Philippines’ largest educational kids’ fair

SmartKids Asia Philippines (SmartKids), now in its sixth year, is preparing for another jam-packed weekend of fun and excitement for parents and children all over the country.

The largest educational kids’ fair in the Philippines is back to give wonderful family bonding experiences through cultural, educational, and social extravaganzas. Well-loved brands are set to start off the month of love with activities that cater to children and families on February 1 and 2, 2020.

Over the years, SmartKids has provided fair-goers with learning opportunities through educational, healthcare, and bonding activities. The wide array of experiences for families include interactive stage performances, mascot appearances, dance numbers, a quiz show, art sessions, and games, just to name a few.

The fun and learning continue at the Smart Classrooms, where parents and kids get the opportunity to learn a variety of new skills together. Classroom sessions include cooking demos, sports lessons, art workshops, and other engaging activities.

In addition, families will be able to take home limited special loot bags filled with prizes from different brands.

Archery101 will be returning as a co-presenter as they aim to bring archery to a wider audience. Brand partners include Tempra, Diwa Learning Systems Inc., Spartan Philippines, Batangas Lakelands, Batangas Destinations, and Lima Park Hotel.

Aspen Philippines, Bambini, Biogenic, Chocomani, Art Attack, Craft Easy, and Pediapharma will be joining as sponsors. Meanwhile, media partners include Inquirer.net, Business World, Smart Parenting, and GMA Network.

SmartKids will be from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at Halls 3 and 4 of the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

