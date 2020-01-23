Kickstart 2020 with value friendly, mouth-watering dishes from Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak

New Year is the perfect opportunity to try new things and what better way to start it right than having a tasty feast somewhere that is familiar, but now made even better, with Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak! To kickstart 2020, the popular Japanese and Steak house introduced its new and improved menu, bolstered to satisfy all your cravings.

For years, Teriyaki Boy has set the bar high for its quick service and high-end dishes that appeal to fans of Japanese cuisine, and this new year proves no different with its roll-out of time-tested dishes starting with the original crowd favorite, Teriyaki Boy Chicken (PHP349) – meticulously marinated from the inside out to add more flavor to the meat, then sautéed with its classic Teriyaki Boy sauce, and served with a drizzle of sesame dressing over a fresh bed of cabbage salad.

If you’re craving for some well-seasoned beef, you can never go wrong with Beef Teriyaki (PHP399) – now more tender, flavorful, and affordable than ever before. Generously smothered with the signature Teriyaki Boy sauce, you can taste the flavor with every bite.

If you fancy some deep-fried dishes, check out Teriyaki Boy’s Tonkatsu (PHP289) – made from imported US pork battered with a Japanese style breadcrumb, deep-fried until golden brown, and served with cabbage salad and a drizzle of sesame dressing. Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, the new Tonkatsu will give you an exceptional tingle.

Teriyaki Boy has exciting dishes for seafood lovers as well, such as Ebi Tempura (PHP269) – one order gives you 3 pieces of succulent, fresh prawns that are significantly bigger and crunchier than ever. Each is fully coated with authentic Japanese tempura batter, fried until lightly crisp, and then served with special tempura sauce. Additionally, diners can avail of this crunchy dish at PHP199 only (PHP70 less from its regular price) from January 15 to 31, in celebration of Tempura month.

Sizzlin’ Steak has also put forth a variety of mouth-watering and premium beef dishes that are modern, hot, fast, and definitely worth the money!

Start-off with its best-seller that will keep you coming back for more, the Sizzlin’ Beef Belly Rice (PHP269) – thin, tender slices of beef served with your choice of sauce (Teriyaki Sauce, Steak Sauce, Gravy, Teri-Mayo, Garlic Basil Sauce, or Cheese Sauce), to give a delightful mix of sweet and salty flavors, best paired with plain rice.

Want it done your way? Now you can with the Create Your Own Sizzlin’ Meal – choose and surprise your taste buds with a delightful range of high-quality meats to pair with rice, your choice of side dish, and sauce. The sky is the limit to create a scrumptious Sizzlin’ Steak meal!

“Looking forward to 2020, Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak promises to continue offering customers a delicious and valuable dining experience unlike any other. With the start of a new decade, we are excited for our customers to come back and try all their favorite Japanese and Steak dishes, now made with even better ingredients,” said Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin Steak Senior Marketing Manager, Cherry Hernandez.