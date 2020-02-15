Kickstart your heart-healthy lifestyle with the Quaker Smart Heart Challenge

In a country where eating is a national passion, we tend to disregard the effects of the food we consume. Even though fast food and processed goods are becoming staples in our daily meals, many don’t take into account their nutritional density.

In a recent survey conducted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), they found that one out of two adult Filipinos has borderline to high cholesterol mainly because of unhealthy diet and lifestyle. Our inclination towards fatty foods contributes to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. In fact, based on the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority, heart disease is the #1 cause of death in the country.

Quaker, the number 1 oats brand in the world, aims to lower cholesterol for better heart health management among Filipinos through the Quaker Smart Heart Challenge. First introduced in 2004 in the Philippines, the challenge was developed to demonstrate how adding oatmeal to your daily diet helps reduce cholesterol. “Oats is a common cereal noted for its heart benefits, owing particularly to its high soluble fiber content called beta-glucan,” says Dr. Rodolfo F. Florentino, Immediate Past Chairman-President of the Nutrition Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. “Scientific studies have shown that beta-glucan is capable of lowering the cholesterol level in the blood, particularly LDL-cholesterol,” he adds.

The Quaker Smart Heart Challenge aims to help individuals lower their high cholesterol in just 30 days by making one simple change: incorporating two scoops or eight tablespoons of Quaker oatmeal daily, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol. This challenge was created to help adults learn about and develop heart-healthy eating habits, especially now that more and more individuals – including more and more young Filipinos – are experiencing heart problems and high cholesterol levels.

To show how simple, convenient and tasty an oats-filled diet can be, Quaker partnered with health coach Nadine Tengco to create a variety of sweet and savory recipes to complement the 30-day Quaker Smart Heart Challenge, perfect for young Filipinos who are looking to take better care of their hearts. Make your own oats breakfast jars with recipes like Coco-Choco Oat Jar and Oats n’ Mango Breakfast Jar, or step up your morning pick-me-up with Oats n’ Raisins Banana Mug Cake or Whipped Egg-Whites n’ Oats. “Incorporating oats into your daily diet need not be boring nor complicated. It’s easier and more accessible now than ever to kickstart a heart-healthy lifestyle,” shares Nadine.

