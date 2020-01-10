Kids embark on a royal adventure with Jollitown Castle kiddie meal toys

0 comment

Jollibee opened the year with an exciting royal offering for kids with the newest set of Jolly Kiddie Meal toys, the Jollitown Castle!

With the latest collectible toys from the country’s number one fast-food chain, little ones can make their fairytale dreams come true and enjoy hours of playtime building a wondrous Jollitown fortress with five new and exciting connectible pieces.

Jolly Kids can let a caped Jollibee rule the Jollitown Castle by moving a knob to let him raise his scepter for everyone in the kingdom to see. Little queens can let Hetty shine as they place her inside the castle’s turret and watch her gown light up in changing colors with a push of a button. Junior knights can also embark on an adventure with Yum, as they move his arm and shield with a push of a lever behind his back.

Little princesses can prepare Twirlie for a magical royal ball by illuminating her gown, while princes-in-training can join Popo in guarding the castle as they make him wield his sword by moving a knob.

Collect and connect all the Jollitown Castle toys to build your royal fortress with every purchase of a Yumburger (P80), Yumburger Meal with Drink (P100), Jolly Spaghetti (P95), Jolly Spaghetti Meal with Drink (P105), 1-piece Burger Steak (P95), 1-piece Burger Steak Meal with Drink (P105), 1-piece Chickenjoy with rice (P122), or 1-piece Chickenjoy Meal with Drink (P137), each with its own Jolly Joy Box.

The Jollitown Castle is available until January 31 only in all Jollibee stores. Visit your nearest Jollibee branch to collect all five toys!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

