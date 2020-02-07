Kids enjoy action-packed playtimes with Jolly Speed Racers

Get those racing gears ready this February as Jollibee rolls out the latest set of Jolly Kiddie Meal toys – the Jolly Speed Racers! With this new set of collectible toys, young racers can spend action-packed playtimes and feel the adrenaline rush of driving as they hit the racetracks with Jollibee and Friends.

Jolly kids can help set-up Jollibee and friends’ special cars by placing their stickers to prepare them for the race. At the starting line, they can connect all the launchers and get ready to rev up for a race of a lifetime! Just retract the cars in the launchers and press the button to watch the cars zoom to life!

Jolly kids can enjoy racing to the finish line with Jollibee’s dashing speed racer. They can even race with Popo’s cool sport ride or Yum’s techie four-wheel car as they challenge Jollibee for first place. Watch out for Hetty’s pink and Twirlie’s purple sports cars as they accelerate past everyone in their attempt to win the race!

To experience the rush of the jolliest race this February, make sure to collect all five Jolly Speed Racers to connect all their launchers!

Collect the Jolly Kiddie Meal toys with every purchase of a Yumburger (P80), Yumburger Meal with Drink (P100), Jolly Spaghetti (P95), Jolly Spaghetti Meal with Drink (P105), 1-piece Burger Steak (P95), 1-piece Burger Steak Meal with Drink (P105), 1-piece Chickenjoy with rice (P122), or 1-piece Chickenjoy Meal with Drink (P137), each coming with its own Jolly Joy Box.

Let your jolly racers have endless fun as they race toward the finish line! Collect all Jolly Speed Racers by visiting the Jollibee branch nearest you! The latest Jolly Kiddie Meal toys are available until February 29, 2020 only.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

