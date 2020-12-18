Global F&B ingredients leader Kievit expands the range of versatile and convenient beverage solutions for the Philippines food service sector

Everyone has a go-to beverage to kick start their day, get through the workweek, or unwind over the weekend. Whether it is a cup of hot or iced coffee, milk tea, chocolate, or even a smoothie, the demand for that everyday indulgence in a cup has resulted in the growth of beverage businesses in the Philippines, as seen in the increasing number of milk tea shops across the country.However, with the advent of COVID-19 and the resulting radical impact on the sector, beverage business owners are also being challenged to up their game and adapt to changing consumer behaviors both now and in a post-COVID world.

Owned by Netherlands-based food ingredients manufacturer FrieslandCampina Ingredients, a business group of Dutch dairy giant Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Kievit has been operating for over 125 years. Starting out in 1894 as a milk and butter producer, the company then ventured into the milk powder business in 1945 and developed its first spray dried milk powder in 1951. Today, Kievit produces a range of dairy and milk-based beverage solutions that are versatile and trusted by some of the world’s leading F&B brands, affording businesses and even new entrepreneurs, the convenience and creativity to develop better looking and tasting products that are superior in both form and function.

A familiar brand name among beverage businesses all over the Philippines, Kievit has a comprehensive range of beverage and toppers including the Kievit Instant Milk Cap Powder and bestsellers Vana Blanca 35C and Vana Cerea 32A. Vana Blanca 35C and Vana Cerea 32A are leading the market for non-dairy creamers and have been a longstanding top choice among both independent milk tea businesses and international chains.

A unique milk cap powder which allows you to top or layer almost any kind of drink or dessert, Kievit Instant Milk Cap Powder is both versatile and quick and easy to prepare — it can be made by adding either hot or cold water and customized with the flavor of your choice. The finished product is a delectably creamy layer or topping that can retain its form for hours, making it ideal even for takeaway and delivery orders.

Vana Blanca 35C is an all-purpose creamer that delivers enhanced taste and textural properties including a smooth and creamy mouthfeel, good solubility, and an excellent thickening and whitening effect, making it ideal for coffee, tea, milkshakes, smoothies, and baked goods.

A game-changer for milk tea shops and lovers of the drink, Vana Cerea 32A is a creamer specially developed for milk tea. With its enhanced whitening effect and silky smooth mouthfeel among other high functional performance benefits, Vana Cerea 32A complements and heightens the full flavors and aromatic notes of brewed tea.

In line with providing customers with tailored solutions to better address their individual business needs, Kievit recenty created new 1kg SKUs for Vana Blanca 35C and Vana Cerea 32A. The smaller packaging size was specially developed to help business owners increase operational and cost efficiency through improved food safety and handling, quality assurance and inventory management

All Kievit products are Halal certified and use only 100% sustainable, RSPO certified Palm Oil.

With its long track record of working closely with the world’s leading F&B brands to create offerings that enrich and enhance the experience of the everyday consumer, business owners in the Philippines can look forward to more opportunities to grow their businesses and innovate together with Kievit.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings in the Philippines and work hand in hand with our customers to explore new possibilities and develop creative concepts that will help them stay at the forefront of the latest industry trends. We are confident that the versatility and convenience of our products are the value adds needed for our customers to increase efficiency in their operations and drive growth for their businesses, regardless of the challenges facing the market today,” said Tracy Joy D. Fortu, APAC Business Development Lead for Kievit.

Kievit products are currently distributed in the Philippines by Daffid Food Industries Inc. They are also available online at the Kievit retail stores on Lazada (https://bit.ly/2GCyk3b) and Shopee (https://shopee.ph/kievitph).