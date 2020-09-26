Educational YouTube Shows now airing on Knowledge Channel

Online learning continues for students undertaking distance education as Knowledge Channel livestreams its popular educational shows on its official Facebook page.

Students from grades 1 to 10 will learn different lessons and concepts in Math, English, Social Studies, and Science from Mondays to Thursdays.

Join Ate Michelle every Monday as she hones children’s reading skills through interactive storytelling and fun arts and crafts activities in “Wikaharian Online World,” which streams live at 1:00 PM.

They can learn scientific concepts in easier ways with Pinay astrophysicist and cool scientist, Dr. Reina Reyes, as she demonstrates them through fun and simple experiments that kids can do at home in “Science Says Live,” streaming live every Tuesday at 4:00 PM.

For a fun time learning math, kids can follow one of Knowledge Channel’s well-loved teachers, Kuya Robi Domingo, as he returns to teach Math, the easy way, on “MathDali,” streaming live Wednesdays at 4:00 PM.

To test your kids’ knowledge on different subjects, catch Knowledge Channel’s newest quizmaster, Kuya Kim Atienza, on “Knowledge on the Go” every Thursday at 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Channel has also teamed up with the best educational YouTube vlogs to bring their shows on television, including “Teacher Celine,” which teaches alphabet and numbers, “Pambata TV,” a show about Pinoy values, “Team Lyqa,” which hones kids’ English and Filipino skills, “Sir Ian’s Class,” a show that makes social studies exciting, and “Pinoy Online Class” and “Number Bender,” which both specialize in math teaching.

Visit the Knowledge Channel’s official website, knowledgechannel.org, Facebook and YouTube accounts, and on iWant or watch it on SKYcable Channel 5 and GSat Channel 45.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

