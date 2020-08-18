Kofi Releases Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Label EP ‘Story Of My Life’

Rising singer, rapper, and producer, Kofi releases his highly anticipated debut label EP, Story of My Life via Red Bull Records. A massive up-and-coming talent, Kofi himself co-produced, wrote, mixed and mastered the 6-track project. Story of My Life is available on all digital platforms now.

On the EP, Kofi shared, “I feel really good about this project. Really, it’s the first of many good things I see for myself and my music in the future. This EP was fully produced in LA. It’s close to me because that’s sort of like one of the last things I did in LA before I fully moved back to Toronto. I can’t wait to give my fans more music, and I appreciate the love and support every step of the way.”

To celebrate the EP release, the 22-year-old Toronto native also drops the visual for his latest hit single, “Babygirl”. Directed by Nick Merzetti and Kofi, the sultry music video features Kofi on-the-go and cozying up to a love interest.

The emerging superstar’s profile is quickly taking off, most recently catching the attention of fellow Toronto native Drake, after sharing a video of himself freestyling to “Do Not Disturb” on Instagram. Kofi’s signature sound is an eclectic fusion of rapped and sung vocals against a blend of trap, afropop, and Toronto-inspired alternative R&B beats.

Praised by The New York Times, EARMILK, and RESPECT. Magazine for his “vision, original sound, [and] talent that is unmatched,” Daenan ‘Kofi’ Gyimah has established his reputation over the past few years as a rapper, singer, and producer to watch.

In addition to his recent deal with Red Bull Records, the 22-year-old Toronto native has attracted attention from well-known figures, including Drake and OVO Sound, Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire, and Toronto rap veterans Kardinal Offishall and Preme. Over the past few years, Kofi has released fan favorite tracks, such as “Came Up”, “Wake Up”, and “Hold Me Down” via his own Jvngle Music Group imprint, which have racked up millions of views. Most recently, Kofi has released a slew of singles including “F.A.Y.”, “Nuff Talk”, and “Babygirl”, the latter of which hit #1 on SoundCloud’s New & Hot US Chart, #2 on their Top 50 US Singles Chart, and #4 on their New & Hot Global Chart.