Kokoy De Santos gets stuck in love triangle between Barbie Imperial and Alex Diaz in iWant TFC’s “Oh, Mando”

0 comment

Kokoy De Santos experiences the highs and lows of young love while coming to terms with his sexuality in the new original romantic comedy series in “Oh, Mando,” which also stars Barbie Imperial and Alex Diaz and starts streaming on Thursday (November 5) on iWant TFC.

The series is a coming out and coming-of-age tale about Mando (Kokoy), a hopeless romantic and charming college boy who has long suppressed his attraction to boys.

Despite his confusion over his sexuality, Mando is charmed by the beautiful and liberated Krisha (Barbie) when they meet in a school play. They eventually enter into a relationship, while Mando continues to hide his secret from his girlfriend.

As Mando starts developing real feelings for Krisha, he experiences love at first sight when he meets a handsome, out and proud gay basketball jock named Barry (Alex).

This begins Mando’s path to self-discovery, as he becomes torn between doing the right thing for his current relationship with Krisha and following his heart’s desire by choosing Barry.

“Oh, Mando” is directed by Eduardo Roy Jr., the director of award-winning movies “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Lola Igna,” “Bahay Bata,” “Quick Change,” and “F#*@BOIS.”

Standard and premium subscribers can start watching “Oh, Mando” starting Wednesday (November 5) on the iWant TFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Lark’s New Normal Business Council and Mentorship Program helps businesses adapt to changes in the workplace

Team Orange 0 comments
As an ally for business sustainability, growth and success, Lark takes an active role in helping Filipino business owners and entrepreneurs adapt to the abrupt and radical changes in today’s…

P&G Health brings together leading health experts to tackle global iron deficiency anemia issue

Team Orange 0 comments Events
P&G Health, the health care division of The Procter & Gamble Company, today hosted the kick-off of the ‘P&G Blood Health Forum’, a virtual series of medical education sharing sessions…

Experience optimized power and performance with Infinix’s New ZERO 8

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With today’s digitally connected world, smartphones can be considered an extension of one’s self with how it is integrated in everyone’s daily life – may it be for work, gaming,…

Bridgerton, from Shondaland, premieres December 25, only on Netflix.

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone