KonsultaMD offers zero-rated Globe/TM mobile access to telehealth hotline

With many people getting concerned about their health due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, Globe and TM customers who subscribed to KonsultaMD may now get in touch with a doctor via the 79880 telehealth hotline without incurring mobile call charges.

Maridol D. Ylanan, CEO of Global Telehealth, Inc. which runs KonsultaMD, said the company has decided to remove the P1 per minute charge for calls to the 79880 mobile hotline to make it easier for the public to avail of medical advice anytime they want to.

“We want access to trained and licensed medical practitioners to be as easy, affordable, and convenient as possible for every FIlipino especially these days when many people are afraid to leave their homes or visit the hospital because of COVID-19. Since there is no physical interaction with our doctors, our customers avoid exposure from other illnesses when they seek advice for their health-related symptoms or queries,” she said.

KonsultaMD is equipped with modules and internal protocols in handling different health issues including COVID-19 and provides a telephone triage or a means of determining the urgency of the situation, whether it is an emergency or non-emergency.

Its team of doctors can also provide general health information, guidance and specific measures, interim care and self care recommendations, reading of laboratory and diagnostic results, health coaching and nutrition counseling, and permissible medication.

KonsultaMD offers unlimited immediate access to doctors 24/7 through flexible and affordable plans such as an individual subscription fee of P15 a week or P60 a month for Globe Prepaid and TM customers, deductible from their prepaid load.

For Globe Postpaid customers, they have the option to subscribe to a P99 per week plan which may be extended to one additional family member or P150 per month with four extensions, chargeable to their monthly bill.

Non-Globe and TM customers may also avail of KonsultaMD services through a one year subscription of P150 per month for group or P60 a month for individual, payable via credit card or mobile money and subject to regular cell phone charges if call is via mobile.

Subscriptions may be done by visiting https://www.konsulta.md/subscribe, and calling 79880 toll-free via mobile (for Globe/TM customers) or (02) 7798-8000.

KonsultaMD is under 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom.