Kopiko keeps coffee and hope flowing amid the COVID crisis

Amidst the enhanced community quarantine due to the threat of COVID-19 in many parts of the Philippines, coffee brand Kopiko is undeterred in keeping the coffee flowing to all Filipinos in their times of need.

The brand has immediately responded to the call to support front liners, releasing products to initially cover six hospitals, 1,500 health workers, and 25,000 military personnel – all in the first week of the community quarantine in Metro Manila.

As soon as the Philippine Government announced the Enhanced Community Quarantine on March 16, Kopiko worked with the Frontline Feeders PH for the immediate dispatch of Le Minerale bottled water and Kopiko Iced ready to drink coffee. Frontline Feeders PH is comprised of a group of doctors, restaurant owners and non-government organizations mobilizing food distribution to different hospitals in the Greater Manila Area.

Kopiko also partnered with the Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) Foundation for the donation of coffee and bottled water to the 25,000 police and military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) tasked to protect the citizens from the spread of the virus.

Simultaneous to this assistance, Kopiko also worked to ensure not only that stores all over the country remain well-stocked with its products, but also for its employees and subcontractors to remain safe and well-compensated as they work either at home, in the office, or on the field.

Helping our heroes on the frontline

On March 19, Kopiko donated supplies of its ready-to-drink bottled coffee and Kopiko coffee mixes to essential medical and security frontliners, in a gesture of appreciation, gratitude, and support for the hundreds of professionals selflessly working to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being at this time.

Donations were made to key government hospitals such as the Philippine General Hospital, one of the designated COVID-19 referral medical facilities for NCR.

Both important public and private hospitals such as Philippine General Hospital, the Lung Center of the Philippines, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and San Lazaro Hospital, non-profit organizations such as the MakatiMed Foundation and Frontline Feeders PH, and the AFP were the beneficiaries of Kopiko’s donation.

AFP’s Philippine Navy were grateful for Kopiko’s aid, considering them as one of the “silent heroes” helping make the front liners’ work possible, in a message posted on social media.

Philippine Navy Naval Operations Director Capt. Romel T. Marcos, PN (center) recently received Le Minerale bottled water and Kopiko Iced ready to be turned over to our troops who are now in the front line to conduct security operations due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Kopiko will continue to make donations of its coffee products, with more deliveries for frontline policemen and hospitals scheduled this week.

Keeping its employees safe

On top of its donation, Kopiko has also taken steps to protect their employees.

Last March 16, it implemented work-from-home arrangements in light of the strict measures of the general community quarantine imposed by the Philippine government. A skeletal force stayed on to oversee stocks and make sure deliveries continue.

Other than the work-from-home arrangement, Kopiko made sure employees are well-compensated to tide them over the quarantine period. It disbursed full company benefits to employees including safety kits, health allowances, quarantine assistance, medical insurance, 13th month salaries, and early release of the performance bonuses, as well as subcontractors who also received their pro-rated 13th month salaries.

Continued supply of products

Kopiko also assured Filipino consumers of a steady supply of its coffee mixes and ready-to-drink products, as well as Energen cereals, Le Minerale mineral water, CalCheese, Valmer and Malkist biscuits in retail outlets in the Philippines as the country goes through the enhanced community quarantine.

Distribution to around 350,000 outlets nationwide continue, with the field sales teams also constantly checking stores to make sure the stock on hand remains sufficient. Merchandisers were commissioned and assigned to support retail stores to assist customers.

With all its efforts, Kopiko will simply be happy to serve hardworking and selfless Filipinos and fuel everyone’s hope and resilience during a time of crisis.

The brand expresses its appreciation and gratitude to all who are playing their part in fighting COVID-19 and healing the country—you are the real heroes!