Kotex Luxe introduces Heart Evangelista-Escudero as face of “Love Yourself a Little More” campaign

When situations around us seem uncertain, we tend to put so much uncompromising importance on our loved ones and the greater community – often forgetting to take care of our own wellbeing.

Maintaining one’s own physical, mental, and spiritual health can be a struggle with more overwhelming conditions happening here and abroad. Kotex understands women’s hesitations in confidently loving themselves during hard times and as a brand that champions women’s progress amidst challenges, it stands alongside Filipinas – encouraging them to never hold back and elevate the way they love themselves despite the odds.

With this, Kotex launches its Love Yourself a Little More campaign headlined by a TV commercial that features various women who practice acts of service whether for themselves or for people around them. The campaign challenges Filipinas to rethink their self-worth and empowers them to take care of themselves especially on times that they need it the most – such as times wherein they have their period. The video also highlights Kotex Luxe, the brand’s revolutionary ultra-thin pad that provides luxurious skin comfort and protection with its Silky Soft Bubble Bed, which is gentle and reduces skin irritation to the most intimate part of a woman’s body.

“With everything that is happening around the globe, we sometimes tend to forget to keep our wellbeing in check. We believe that while our consumers already value themselves, taking this a notch above through overflowing self-love is an important factor in conquering adversities, achieving our full potential, and extending love for others,” says Kotex Philippines Brand Manager Ann Avellaneda. “This insight moved us to create this campaign and empower Filipinas to not be guilty of loving themselves a little more, because they deserve and need it in order to better give love to others.”

Kotex also welcomes back Heart Evangelista-Escudero as its ambassador to headline the Love Yourself a Little More campaign. Her evolution from being an actress to a sought-after endorser, sold-out visual artist, beauty and fashion icon, and a compassionate philanthropist has proven to be an inspiration to women who continuously seek development for themselves and society. Heart embodies the modern-day Filipino woman who is not defined and hindered by challenges that come her way, but is instead empowered by them.

“I have been using Kotex since my teenage years because it is the only brand I trust to provide me with a different level of comfort and protection during my red days. I also believe in the brand’s values in supporting progressive women to face obstacles head-on, without being hindered by cultural, physical, or societal limitations,” she shares.

Heart has recently been making the most of her time in Sorsogon by letting her creative juices flow, extending care for her friends and family, and coming up with ways to marry her passion for the arts and her undeniable influence to help local communities thrive. Heart has taken it upon herself to evolve her manner of self-love – being unapologetic for how she internally practices it and extending this to everyone around her.

“Tough times have definitely heightened the need to keep ourselves well because when we, as individuals, are fearlessly happy and healthy, then we can better support one another and offer the best of us, not what’s left of us. I am honored to represent Kotex Luxe and to empower women everywhere to unapologetically love themselves the way they value others, to further improve their holistic wellness and better extend care for the people around them. With Kotex Luxe, every Filipina can elevate their standard of care on red days and experience the luxurious skin comfort and protection that they truly deserve.” shared Heart.

Watch out for upcoming activities from Kotex Luxe, such as the 7-Day Self-Love Instagram Challenge in September and “Love Yourself Live: How Self-Love Can Save You,” a Facebook Live event on October 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM, tackling self-love practices during hard times with Heart Evangelista and special guests.