Kritiko’s “AMAZAK” now on Spotify’s Pinoy Rap Playlist

Rising star rapper Kritiko continues to break through the mainstream hip hop scene as his single “AMAZAK” is now listed as one of the hottest OPM songs available on Spotify’s “Pinoy Rap” playlist.

“I’m thankful that despite limited means to promote the song during ECQ, ‘AMAZAK’ has been warmly received,” Kritiko shared.

Now with almost 443K likes, Spotify’s “Pinoy Rap” playlist features the freshest all-Filipino hip hop tracks today, including “AMAZAK.” The song has already garnered over 42,000 streams as of writing.

Released just last April, “AMAZAK” was also featured on Spotify Philippines’ “New Music Friday” playlist. Besides the Philippines, the top territories where the song is streamed in include US, Canada, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

It is the first track in Kritiko’s upcoming debut EP under Star Music and is the first part of his song trilogy about intense desire and illicit love.

The rapper-composer added that he cannot wait to launch more tracks as soon as the community quarantine is over. “After this quarantine, I’ll be releasing more songs to make up for the lost time,” he said.

Kritiko has already started to build an impressive music resumé—collaborating with OPM icons such as KZ Tandingan and Ogie Alcasid and Kapamilya stars Loisa Andalio, Anne Curtis, and Vice Ganda in various projects. He first gained attention when his composition “Kababata,” which he also interpreted together with Kyla, earned the 3rd Best Song award in 2018’s Himig Handog songwriting competition.

Listen to Kritiko’s “AMAZAK” on Spotify’s “Pinoy Rap” playlist, Star Music’s official YouTube channel, and other digital streaming platforms.