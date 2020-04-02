Kritiko talks of forbidden affair in new rap song “Amazak”

0 comment

Rapper-composer Kritiko unravels the beginning of an illicit love affair in his new rap song “Amazak” under Star Music, which is slated to drop this Friday (April 3).

I am very attached to this song primarily because this is the first song that I’ve written where the tune is somehow similar to singing,” he explained.

He is also thrilled of his transformation as an artist with this song. “Another sentiment during the writing process was my switch from the inspirational type of vibe to a somehow sexy and a more sensual approach,” he added.

The intimate track, self-penned by the artist, is about one’s intense yearning for a special person, with the rap verses shedding light on the obstacles he’s faced with that prevents him from being with his loved one. Its title is derived by reading the Filipino word ‘kasama’ (companion) in reverse.

Amazak” is only the first in a trilogy of Kritiko’s original rap-love songs depicting similar narrative that will be part of his debut EP to be released soon.

The EP contains five tracks where the story of each track flows from one another,” he shared. “These songs contain true to life scenarios that happen in our world today; however, they aren’t accepted because the story of this EP is about forbidden love.”

Kritiko, whose real name is John Michael Edixon, first gained attention when he placed third in 2018’s Himig Handog songwriting competition for his entry “Kababata,” which he sang with Kyla.

Since then, he has collaborated with notable Kapamilya singers, including KZ Tandingan for the empowering anthem “Raise Your Flag,” and Ogie Alcasid and Iñigo Pascual for a remix of “Do You Wanna Dance with Me.” He also wrote and performed “Salamat Sa” with Loisa Andalio, and recorded the rap verse to “Kay Sayang Pasko Na Naman” with Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis-Smith.

He is just one of the versatile artists under ABS-CBN Music—home to many of the best OPM music of today from the country’s leading media and entertainment company, ABS-CBN.

Stream Kritiko’s “Amazak” on various digital streaming starting Friday (April 3).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

How Social Distancing Has Shifted Spotify Streaming

Team Orange 0 comments
As people around the world have increasingly moved inside over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen music and podcast listening change in a variety of ways. For example, with…

Canon Philippines hold Digital Masterclass Series

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Canon Philippines is holding its first digital masterclass this year started last March 31, 2020 until April 28, 2020. This digital master class series is in collaboration with Canon brand…

Here’s how you can send money to the province from your PayMaya account to Smart Padala during the quarantine

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
With the enhanced community quarantine currently in effect in the whole of Luzon and in other provinces in Visayas and Mindanao, many Filipinos have been looking for ways to send…

GCash, partners raise over P18.14M in donations to fight COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
GCash, the leading mobile wallet in the Philippines, has facilitated over P18.14 million in donations for the collective fight against COVID-19, helping support Filipino frontline workforce and provide assistance to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone