Singer-songwriter Kurei drops relaxing alt-pop single “Sunset”

After the release of her rendition of FrancisM‘s Cold Summer Nights with Elmo Magalona, singer-songwriter Kurei returns with a relaxing original track suited for the hot summer days spent at home.
In ‘Sunset,’ the young musician lends her soothing vocals in a track about young love that seeks no bounds. Written by Darwin Hernandez, the tracks exudes a vibe that is “longing, fearful yet hopeful,” that which is reminiscent of a roadtrip during a long summer’s day. The alt-pop track gives a relaxing and melancholic feel, bouncing off of the easy-listening songs that Kurei has been putting out. The track is released ahead of her debut EP later this year.