Singer-songwriter Kurei drops relaxing alt-pop single “Sunset”

After the release of her rendition of FrancisM‘s Cold Summer Nights with Elmo Magalona, singer-songwriter Kurei returns with a relaxing original track suited for the hot summer days spent at home.

In ‘Sunset,’ the young musician lends her soothing vocals in a track about young love that seeks no bounds. Written by Darwin Hernandez, the tracks exudes a vibe that is “longing, fearful yet hopeful,” that which is reminiscent of a roadtrip during a long summer’s day. The alt-pop track gives a relaxing and melancholic feel, bouncing off of the easy-listening songs that Kurei has been putting out. The track is released ahead of her debut EP later this year.

Sunset is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, and all streaming platforms.